High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2022

Girls volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 3-1

25-17, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Hannan Johnson 11 kills and 4 blocks

– Paige Gessey 8 kills and 7 digs

– Eva Sum 10 digs and 7 aces

– Sammy Holmer 7 kills and 5 aces

– Charlie Thomas 25 assists, 4 kills and 2 aces

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Kamiak 0-2

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.

Cross country

Archbishop Murphy, Arlington, Cascade, Mountlake Terrace

At McCollum Park

2-mile course

Girls Team Scores:

1. Arlington 26

2. Mountlake Terrace 46

3. Cascade 62

Girls Top 5 Individual Times:

1. Madison Griffith (A) 12:44

2. Brooke Henkin (A) 13:04

3. Kira Korten (C) 13:52

4. Elise Foot Puchalski (MT) 14:58

5. Arielle Analau (MT) 15:03

Other Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:

9. Erin Woodman 15:09

14. Liliana Lopez-Santiago 16:03

18. Jazmyn Wolfe 16:34

Boys Team Scores:

1. Arlington 19

2. Mountlake Terrace 50

3. Cascade 86

4. Archbishop Murphy 93

Boys Top 5 Individual Times:

1. Kellen Langford (Arl) 10:40

2. Blake Wayman (Arl) 11:03

3. Carter Middleton (MT) 11:06

4. Lucas Spurling (Arl) 11:06

5. Noah Bumgardner (Arl) 11:10

Other Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:

12. Christian Cox 11:53

13. Isaac Williams 12:01

14. Dominick Cole 12:22

17. Logan Toulouse 12:32

Mountlake Terrace next team meet: Sehome Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. at Civic Field in Bellingham