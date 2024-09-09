High school sports roundup for Sept. 6-7, 2024

Friday, Sept.6
Football
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 28-6
No details reported.
Records: Kamiak 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1.
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday Sept. 13; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.
Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 20-13
Records: Cascade 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Sept. 13; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lindbergh 13-0
Click to see article
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Lindbergh 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday Sept. 13; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Sept. 7
Football
Life Christian Academy defeated Lynnwood 64-7
No details reported.
Records: Life Christian Academy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1.
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Girls Soccer
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Meadowdale goal: Taylor Meyer
Records: Snohomish 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: Tuesday Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at King’s.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
