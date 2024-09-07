High school sports roundup for Sept. 5, 2024

Girls Soccer

Terrace’s Sadie Parker runs by her teammates during introductions prior to the Hawks’ game vs. Mercer Island Sept. 5 (Photos by David Cardwell)
Hawks senior Eva Gomez fights for the ball against Mercer Island’s Anna Marsh.
Terrace’s Lily Sims runs to steal the ball from Mercer Island’s Blakeley Bourke.
The Hawks’ Sadie Parker chases Mercer Island player Blakeley Bour.
Terrace junior Daphne Ostberg runs down Mercer Island’s Anna Carson.

Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

No details reported

Records: Mercer Island 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 2-1

No details reported

Records: Everett 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

