High school sports roundup for Sept. 5, 2024

Girls Soccer

Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

No details reported

Records: Mercer Island 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 2-1

No details reported

Records: Everett 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits