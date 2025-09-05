High school sports roundup for Sept, 4, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Girls Volleyball

Redmond defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

No details reported

Records: Redmond 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Sept. 9; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Soccer

Everett defeated Lynnwood 4-0

No details reported

Records: Everett 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School