High school sports roundup for Sept, 4, 2025

Girls Volleyball
Redmond defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
No details reported
Records: Redmond 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Sept. 9; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Soccer
Everett defeated Lynnwood 4-0
No details reported
Records: Everett 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
