High school sports roundup for Sept. 4, 2024

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sultan 9-0

Maddy Bryant scored three goals, Bella Dreitzler added two and Abby Peterson contributed two assists as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls soccer team opened up their season with a 9-0 victory against the Sultan Turks at Edmonds Stadium on Wednesday night.

Alice Everett recorded the shutout and even contributed a rare goalkeeper goal of her own when she completed Warriors scoring with a penalty kick goal. The victory was the first win for Kim Plumis as head coach of the Warriors. Plumis takes over this season for longtime E-W coach Bill LeCompte, who retired after 24 seasons at the helm of the Warriors’ girls soccer team. Plumis spent the last seven seasons as an sssistant coach on Lecompte’s staff.

Scoring

First half:

– Viviana Adkins (Abby Peterson)

– Bella Dreitzler (Abby Peterson)

– Bella Dreitzler (Jane Micelli)

– Maddy Bryant (Amelia Miller)

– Maddy Bryant (Audrey Rothmeir)

– Audrey Rothmeir (unassisted)

Second half:

– Kate Baldock (unassisted)

– Maddy Bryant (Viviana Adkins)

– Alice Everett (penalty kick)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Sultan 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: At Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m.

— By Steve Willits