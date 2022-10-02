High school sports roundup for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022

Sept. 30

Football

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 49-7

Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Foss 43-7

The Mavericks rushed for 368 yards and picked up their first victory of the season on a night in which the team honored the 50-year anniversary of the school’s 1972 state championship football team.

Meadowdale stats:

Augusta Wilrich: 166 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns

Jordan Joyce: 89 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns

Chris Koon: 83 rushing yards and 1 touchdown

London DuBois: 1 touchdown

Records: Meadowdale 1-4; Foss 1-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Oct.7; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Ethan Yang (L) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

Michael Vo (L) defeated Sohum Vohra (S) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Ben Feinberg (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles:

Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-4, 6-3

Tristan Vista/Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Aaron Chen/Shyam Srinivasan (S) 6-3, 6-4

Drew Bladek/Brendan Rudberg (S) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-3

Records: Shorecrest 5-4; Lynnwood 0-10

Bothell defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Amil George (B) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-1, 6-0

Colby Weller (B) defeated Lucas Robinson (M) 6-3, 6-3

Sai Praneth (B) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-1, 6-0

Nathan Perez (M) lost 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Lucas Wong/Pherell Layante (B) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-1, 6-3

Sathutik Chilakaia/Brennen O’Donnell (B) defeated Kyle Josafat/Ty Vandepoel (M) 6-3, 6-3

Yashujant Datti/Ben Berger (B) defeated Reyli Almanza Cruz/Kyle Norg (M) 6-4, 6-2

Records: Meadowdale 3-7

Oct. 1

Cross Country

Nike 15th Annual Twilight XC Invitational

At Cedarcrest Golf Course

5,000 Meters

