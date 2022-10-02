High school sports roundup for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022

Sept. 30
Football
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 49-7
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Foss 43-7
The Mavericks rushed for 368 yards and picked up their first victory of the season on a night in which the team honored the 50-year anniversary of the school’s 1972 state championship football team.
Meadowdale stats:
Augusta Wilrich: 166 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns
Jordan Joyce: 89 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns
Chris Koon: 83 rushing yards and 1 touchdown
London DuBois: 1 touchdown
Records: Meadowdale 1-4; Foss 1-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Oct.7; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Singles:
Ethan Yang (L) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0
Michael Vo (L) defeated Sohum Vohra (S) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4
Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
Ben Feinberg (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Doubles:
Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-4, 6-3
Tristan Vista/Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Aaron Chen/Shyam Srinivasan (S) 6-3, 6-4
Drew Bladek/Brendan Rudberg (S) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-3
Records: Shorecrest 5-4; Lynnwood 0-10
Bothell defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Amil George (B) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-1, 6-0
Colby Weller (B) defeated Lucas Robinson (M) 6-3, 6-3
Sai Praneth (B) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-1, 6-0
Nathan Perez (M) lost 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
Lucas Wong/Pherell Layante (B) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-1, 6-3
Sathutik Chilakaia/Brennen O’Donnell (B) defeated Kyle Josafat/Ty Vandepoel (M) 6-3, 6-3
Yashujant Datti/Ben Berger (B) defeated Reyli Almanza Cruz/Kyle Norg (M) 6-4, 6-2
Records: Meadowdale 3-7
Oct. 1
Cross Country
Nike 15th Annual Twilight XC Invitational
At Cedarcrest Golf Course
5,000 Meters
