High school sports roundup for Sept. 30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Mena Waters scored the games only goal on a header off an assist from Juliana Brown in the third minute was the Warriors defeated the Hawks. Morgan Smith recorded the shutout as the goalkeeper for the Warriors. Hawks goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes had 13 saves for the Hawks.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1, 5-2-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-4-1, 3-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Julianne Buchan (3)

Jane Bolin (2)

Archbiship Murphy assists:

Laura Anderson (3)

Morgan Burley

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-1-1, 6-1-1; Meadowdale 2-2-1, 4-3-1

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m.

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 7-2

No details reported

Records: Cascade 2-6; Lynnwood 0-8

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-23, 25-23, 25-20

Click here to read the story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Wednesday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 3-0

25-15, 25-13, 25-8

Lake Stevens top individual stats:

Laura Eichert: 17 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Audrey Williams: 4 blocks and 4 kills

Records: Lake Stevens 7-0; Lynnwood 2-5

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Ashley Fletcher: 11 kills and 12 digs

Teuila Halalilo: 30 assists, 2 aces and 1 block

Julia Navaluna: 10 digs and 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 6-0; Meadowdale 1-3, 2-5

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 88-77

Individual event results:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Sophia Cordova (L) 2:50.62

2. Sara Determan (M) 2:58.09

3. Grayce Whelan (L) 3:12.29

4. Sage Persell (L) 3:42.04

200 yard medley:

1. Ruby Cretin (M) 2:48.65

2. Leyna Ball (M) 2:54.79

3. Acacia Yu (L) 3:19.44

4. Hannah Osborne (M) 3:32.37

5. Naomi Aquino (L) 3:45.94

50 yard freestyle:

1. Lexi Coates (L) 30.05

2. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 31.28

3. Campbell Gower (M) 32.88

4. Maia Blue (M) 33.17

5. Nadya Loekito (L) 36.93

100 yard fly:

1. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:12.30

2. Elizabeth Goergen (M) 1:28.06

3. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 1:30.76

100 yard freestyle:

1. Dyla Buechler-Flack (M) 58.75

2. Acacia Yu (L) 1:16.33

3. Campbell Gower (M) 1:18.41

4. Sara Determan (M) 1:18.93

5. Grayce Whelan (L) 1:26.95

500 yard freestyle:

1. Nina Anderson (M) 6:21.14

2. Caitlin Lee (L) 6:58.72

3. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 7:39.01

4. Nadya Loekito (L) 9:07.59

100 yard backstroke:

1. Dyla Buechler-Flack (M) 1:07.25

2. Nina Anderson (M) 1:09.97

3. Maia Blue (M) 1:29.73

4. Naomi Aquino (L) 1:31.78

5. Tina Vo (L) 1:34.47

100 breaststroke:

1. Lexi Coates (L) 1:19.30

2. Leyna Ball (M) 1:25.46

3. Ruby Cretin (M) 1:28.41

4. Elizabeth Goergen (M) 1:30.88

5. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 1:36.93

Relay event results:

200 yard medley:

1. Meadowdale (Dyla Buechler-Flack, Elizabeth Goergen, Nina Anderson, Maia Blue) 2:15.05

2. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Lexi Coates, Jocelyn Deuman, Bella Abrahamyan) 2:18.67

200 yard freestyle:

1. Lynnwood (Lexi Coates, Sophia Cordova, Bella Abrahamyan, Caitlin Lee) 2:00.90

2. Meadowdale (Maia Blue, Campbell Gower, Sara Determan, Leyna Ball) 2:13.33

3. Meadowdale (Anna Oberg, Jordyn Regis, Hannah Osborne, Ruby Cretin) 2:25.00

400 yard freestyle:

1. Meadowdale (Dyla Buechler-Flack, Elizabeth Goergen, Leyna Ball, Nina Anderson) 4:37.24

2. Lynnwood (Acacia Yu, Naomi Aquino, Sophia Cordova, Jocelyn Deuman) 5:31.82

3. Lynnwood (Grayce Whelan, Vivian Phan, Ruta Berhane, Nadya Loekito) 6:20.65

Next meet: Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys Tennis

All matches that were originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27 but were postponed due to weather

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Jonah Crain (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Kevin Vesvarat (MT) defeated James Traver (MG) 6-0, 6-1

Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Jake Hines (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Gabe Jolosky (MT) won by forfeit

Doubles:

Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Yasu Ungaralda/Diego Munoz (MG) 6-1, 6-0

Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Gabe Elders/Tate Hurley (MG) 6-0, 6-2

Edgar Zheng/Carlos Brown (MT) defeated Alex Cisnero/Jimmy Kruger (MG) 6-0, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-2

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-3

Victory Nguyen (L) defeated Liam Mistead (EW) 4-6, 6-0,1-0

Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Kadon Chor (L) 6-3, 2-6, 1-0

Eli Agol (EW) defeated Jaydon He (L) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles:

Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vo (L) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (EW) 6-2, 6-4

Logan Rader/Teo Mahoney (EW) defeated Jaikin Choy/Simon Huynh (L) 6-2, 6-1

Number # doubles match canceled due to weather

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-0

Singles:

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Zane Weber (S) over Caleb Angeles (M) 6-4, 5-2 DNF due to weather

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-0, 6-0

Nathaniel Skonier (S) vs Dylan Nguyen (M) 6-4, 0-1 DNF due to weather

Doubles:

Keiran Vaswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) defeated Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff (M) 4-6, 6-1, 10-4

Asher Martin/Micah Koehler (S) defeated Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) 6-1, 6-1

Andrew Broweleit/Noah Koehler (S) vs Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis 5-0, DNF due to weather

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School