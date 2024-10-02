High school sports roundup for Sept. 30, 2024

Girls Volleyball

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 3-1

25-22, 25-8, 27-29, 25-20

Lake Stevens top individual stats:

Laura Eichert: 31 kills, 15 digs and 1 ace

Jayci Scrivens: 14 kills, 11 digs and 2 aces

Ella Iseminger: 14 digs and 3 aces

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 14 kills, 2 aces and 8 digs

Ady Morgan: 24 assists and 3 aces

Records: Lake Stevens 4-2; Lynnwood 3-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; 7:15 p.m at Lynnwood High School, Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

25-18, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Sawyer Hiatt: 18 kills and 4 digs

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Emmy Alley: 10 assists

Sarah Simula: 8 kills and 1 assist

Lia Brown: 3 kills, 1 assist and 1 block

Hailey Kahklen: 4 assist

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 6-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 2-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-21, 25-20, 25-14

Archbishop top individual stats:

Laura Esping: 6 kills and 13 assists

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 6-1; Meadowdale 0-4, 2-5

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct.2; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Tristan Vista (M) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (M) 6-1, 6-1

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Tao Mahoney (EW) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Joe Mananno (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Arman Mkrtychek/Ali Agol (EW) defeated Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-1, 6-2

Erik Alsdouf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Garzo (L) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Cooper Gilns/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Jayden Ha/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-1; Lynnwood 5-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-0, 6-0

Nicholas Barushka (MT) defeated John Balceda (MG) 6-0, 6-0

Owen Smith (MT) defeated Christian Daniels (MG) 6-4, 6-0

Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Jonah Crain (MG) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Dylan Aasen/Jake Hines (MG) 6-4, 6-4

Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (MT) defeated Jacob Hoot/Daniel Cominski (MG) 6-0, 6-0

Edgar Zheng/Charlie Schofield (MT) defeated Sawyer Hurja/James Traver (MG) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-6; Marysville Getchell 2-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Bothell; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Indigo Vining (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-2, 6-2

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-1

Zane Weber (S) defeated Tyler Wyckoff (M) 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Collin Frosher (M) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) defeated Luca Stacey/Andrew Broweleit (S) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Ty Vanderpool/Sebastian Summers (M) defeated Shane McMullen/Nathaniel Skonier (S) 7-5, 6-3

Noah Koehler/Keiran Viswanathan (S) defeated Julien Tenisch/Caleb Braithwaite (M) 7-5, 6-4

Records: Shorecrest 5-3; Meadowdale 3-6

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.

