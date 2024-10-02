High school sports roundup for Sept. 30, 2024

Girls Volleyball
Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 3-1
25-22, 25-8, 27-29, 25-20
Lake Stevens top individual stats:
Laura Eichert: 31 kills, 15 digs and 1 ace
Jayci Scrivens: 14 kills, 11 digs and 2 aces
Ella Iseminger: 14 digs and 3 aces
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 14 kills, 2 aces and 8 digs
Ady Morgan: 24 assists and 3 aces
Records: Lake Stevens 4-2; Lynnwood 3-3
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; 7:15 p.m at Lynnwood High School, Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
25-18, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Sawyer Hiatt: 18 kills and 4 digs
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Emmy Alley: 10 assists
Sarah Simula: 8 kills and 1 assist
Lia Brown: 3 kills, 1 assist and 1 block
Hailey Kahklen: 4 assist
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 6-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 2-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-21, 25-20, 25-14
Archbishop top individual stats:
Laura Esping: 6 kills and 13 assists
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 6-1; Meadowdale 0-4, 2-5
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct.2; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Tristan Vista (M) 6-0, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (M) 6-1, 6-1
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Tao Mahoney (EW) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Joe Mananno (EW) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Arman Mkrtychek/Ali Agol (EW) defeated Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-1, 6-2
Erik Alsdouf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Garzo (L) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
Cooper Gilns/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Jayden Ha/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-1; Lynnwood 5-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0
Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-0, 6-0
Nicholas Barushka (MT) defeated John Balceda (MG) 6-0, 6-0
Owen Smith (MT) defeated Christian Daniels (MG) 6-4, 6-0
Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Jonah Crain (MG) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles:
Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Dylan Aasen/Jake Hines (MG) 6-4, 6-4
Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (MT) defeated Jacob Hoot/Daniel Cominski (MG) 6-0, 6-0
Edgar Zheng/Charlie Schofield (MT) defeated Sawyer Hurja/James Traver (MG) 6-2, 6-0
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-6; Marysville Getchell 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Bothell; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 5-2
Singles:
Indigo Vining (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-2, 6-2
Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-1
Zane Weber (S) defeated Tyler Wyckoff (M) 6-3, 4-6, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Collin Frosher (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) defeated Luca Stacey/Andrew Broweleit (S) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Ty Vanderpool/Sebastian Summers (M) defeated Shane McMullen/Nathaniel Skonier (S) 7-5, 6-3
Noah Koehler/Keiran Viswanathan (S) defeated Julien Tenisch/Caleb Braithwaite (M) 7-5, 6-4
Records: Shorecrest 5-3; Meadowdale 3-6
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.