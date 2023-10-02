High school sports roundup for Sept. 30, 2023

Cross Country

16th Annual Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course

5,000-meter Boys Varsity 3A/4A race

Top boys team scores (38 schools qualified for team scores)

1. Boise 32

2. Redmond 138

3. Shorewood 138

4. Kamiak 156

5. Arlington 168

12. Edmonds-Woodway 361

Top boys finishers:

1. Nate Stadtlander (Meridian, Idaho) 15:03

2. Zachary Leader (Redmond) 15:27

3. Kaden Helder (Boise, Idaho) 15:37

4. Noe Kemper (Boise) 15:39

5. Jack Sheesley (Boise) 15:40

6. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:46

7. Lucas Roberts (Boise) 15:49

8. Will Lesyna (Kamiak) 15:50

9. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 15:51

10. Joseph Sigall (Redmond) 15:51

Top Edmonds School District finishers:

44. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:50

60. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:02

70. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:07

74. Isaac Mach (Edmonds-Woodway 17:11

124. Will Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:43

142. Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:53

198. Richard Choy (Lynnwood) 18:50

201. Kale Solomon (Lynnwood) 18:52

205. Cole Mills (Edmonds-Woodway) 18:56

210. Matias Andry (Lynnwood) 19:02

5,000-meter Girls 3A/4A race

Top girls team scores (34 schools qualified for team scores):

1. Boise 83

2. Claremont 96E

3. Jesuit 108

4. Bishop Blanchet 147

5. Skyline 164

19. Edmonds-Woodway 548

Top girls finishers:

1. Emily Wisniewski (Cresent Valley) 16:33

2. Rebecca O’Keefe (Skyline) 17:10

3. Anna Callahan (Skyline) 17:22

4. Audrey Orme (Boise) 17:44

5. Allie Bruce (Boise) 17:49

6. Paisley Taylor (Meridian, ID) 17:52

7. L’Mio Edwards (Claremont) 18:11

8. Jie Yi Denise Chen (Claremont) 18:17

9. Amalie Beil (Jesuit) 18:20

10. Sydney Collier (Skyline) 18:21

Top Edmonds School District finishers:

53. Isabel Hatzenbeler (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:57

120. Lily Kamila (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:33

123. Gabby Landa (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:36

132. Mio Masunaga (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:47

149. Addison Worthington (Lynnwood) 22:01

155. Kelly Luu (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:08

160. Danielle Gaviola (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:26

168. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (Lynnwood) 22:32

205. Brianna Woods (Lynnwood) 24:01

233. Isabel Harris (Lynnwood) 26:08

Click below to see all results:

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/221797/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett/Jackson/Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Jackson High School

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade/Mariner/Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Mariner High School