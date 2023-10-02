High school sports roundup for Sept. 30, 2023

Cross Country
16th Annual Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course
5,000-meter Boys Varsity 3A/4A race
Top boys team scores (38 schools qualified for team scores)
1. Boise 32
2. Redmond 138
3. Shorewood 138
4. Kamiak 156
5. Arlington 168
12. Edmonds-Woodway 361
Top boys finishers:
1. Nate Stadtlander (Meridian, Idaho) 15:03
2. Zachary Leader (Redmond) 15:27
3. Kaden Helder (Boise, Idaho) 15:37
4. Noe Kemper (Boise) 15:39
5. Jack Sheesley (Boise) 15:40
6. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:46
7. Lucas Roberts (Boise) 15:49
8. Will Lesyna (Kamiak) 15:50
9. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 15:51
10. Joseph Sigall (Redmond) 15:51
Top Edmonds School District finishers:
44. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:50
60. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:02
70. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:07
74. Isaac Mach (Edmonds-Woodway 17:11
124. Will Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:43
142. Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:53
198. Richard Choy (Lynnwood) 18:50
201. Kale Solomon (Lynnwood) 18:52
205. Cole Mills (Edmonds-Woodway) 18:56
210. Matias Andry (Lynnwood) 19:02
5,000-meter Girls 3A/4A race
Top girls team scores (34 schools qualified for team scores):
1. Boise 83
2. Claremont 96E
3. Jesuit 108
4. Bishop Blanchet 147
5. Skyline 164
19. Edmonds-Woodway 548
Top girls finishers:
1. Emily Wisniewski (Cresent Valley) 16:33
2. Rebecca O’Keefe (Skyline) 17:10
3. Anna Callahan (Skyline) 17:22
4. Audrey Orme (Boise) 17:44
5. Allie Bruce (Boise) 17:49
6. Paisley Taylor (Meridian, ID) 17:52
7. L’Mio Edwards (Claremont) 18:11
8. Jie Yi Denise Chen (Claremont) 18:17
9. Amalie Beil (Jesuit) 18:20
10. Sydney Collier (Skyline) 18:21
Top Edmonds School District finishers:
53. Isabel Hatzenbeler (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:57
120. Lily Kamila (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:33
123. Gabby Landa (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:36
132. Mio Masunaga (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:47
149. Addison Worthington (Lynnwood) 22:01
155. Kelly Luu (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:08
160. Danielle Gaviola (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:26
168. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (Lynnwood) 22:32
205. Brianna Woods (Lynnwood) 24:01
233. Isabel Harris (Lynnwood) 26:08
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett/Jackson/Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Jackson High School
Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade/Mariner/Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Mariner High School
