High school sports roundup for Sept. 29, 2022

Girls soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Natalie Cardin scored her 15th goal of the season during the 16th minute of the first half on an assist from Ally Villalobos Van Slooten as the Hawks remained undefeated after a tough district rival match at Edmonds Stadium. Mountlake Terrace played with only 10 players for more than 60 minutes due to a red card infraction, however Sacramento State University-bound goalkeeper Sierra Sonko made numerous outstanding saves to preserve the win and the shutout.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-0-1, 7-0-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-3-2, 4-3-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Meadowdale goal scorers:

Emmie Keucker

Grace Lunsford

Rachel Reitz

Payton Fleishman

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout:

Maci Mork

Reconds (league and overall): Meadowdale3-3-1, 3-4-1; Lynnwood 0-8-0, 0-9-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Cascde; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 25-14

Edmonds-Woodway stats

Steven Warren Jr: 19 for 27 passing for 364 yards, two touchdown passes

Diego Escandon: 9 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown

Jesse Hart: 6 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown

Liam Fitting: 17 rushing attempts for 105 yards and two touchdowns

Shorewood stats:

Rory Swanson: 59 yards rushing, 39 yards passing and 2 rushing touchdowns

Eduardo Eulogio: 13 rushing attempts for 53 yards

Grant Harley: 2 rushing attempts for 24 yards, 1 reception for 20 yards

Records (league and overall) Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 2-3; Shorewood 1-3, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 47-14

The Panthers jumped out to a 40-0 halftime lead on their way to a Wesco South league victory. Brothers Mason and Caleb Podoll both scored touchdowns for the Panthers; Mason on a fumble recovery and Caleb on a punt return. Mason Orgill also added to touchdowns for Snohomish

Ray Siharath threw two touchdown passes for the Royals in the loss; one to Deon Baker for 80 yards and a 4 yard pass to Jordan Whittle for the other.

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-0, 4-1; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Nathan Kim (C) 6-0, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Tim Shim (C) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Dustin Krestel (C) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) 6-0, 6-0

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 6-0, 6-0

Ethan Porter/Anthony Pellegrini (EW) defeated Ibrahim Rasyid/Muhammad Bahaddin (C) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-0; Cascade 2-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Indigo Vining (S) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 7-6 (5), 6-3

Sohum Vohra (S) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Peyton Caskey (S) 6-4, 4-6, 12-10

Spencer Berry (S) defeated Hai Ho (M) 6-0, 5-0 default

Doubles:

Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) defeated Owen Smith/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 7-5

Aaron Chen/Shyam Srinivasan (S) defeated Braeden Davidson/Justin Ho (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Jaime Moore/Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Austin Toulouse/Davis Gonzaga (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Records: Shorecrest 4-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (M) defeated JD Drake (S) 6-1, 6-2

Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Henry Franey (S) 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 10-3

Peter Kosten (S) defeated Lucas Robinson (M) 6-0, 6-1

T.J. Lohitnavy (S) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles:

Blake Gettmann/Murray Falkin (S) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-0, 6-0

Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (S) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Arno Banerjee/Noah Alie (S) defeated Febriandy Teodoro/Ty Vandepoel (M) 6-4, 6-2

Records: Shorewood 8-2; Meadowdale 3-6

Meadowdale next match: vs Bothell; Friday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Cole Balen (AM) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-3

Sean Balen (AM) defeated Michael Vo (L) 6-0, 6-0

Sam Mullike (AM) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-2, 6-1

Zach Cuda (AM) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Ethan Welter/Josh Navaluna (AM) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-2, 6-3

Owen Russell/Lochlan Shevlin (AM) defeated Derek Simbulan/Triston Vista (L) 6-4, 6-3

Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Henry Beyer/Max Chhin (AM) 6-2, 6-1

Records: Archbishop Murphy 7-2; Lynnwood 0-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 125-58

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Zoe McDonald (EW) 2:13.79

200 medley; Celina Hernandez-Murillo (J) 2:29.21

50 freestyle: Kassandra Smasne (J) 27.69

Diving: Lauren Wierschke (J) 221.50 points

100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:02.50

100 freestyle: Linday Catli (J) 1:01.25

500 freestyle: Simone Bennett (EW) 5:52.88

100 backstroke: Julia Song (J) 1:07.39

100 breaststroke: Elissa Anderson (J) 1:15.93

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Song, Hoyla, Megan Wang, Anderson) 2:00.44

200 freestyle: Jackson (Hoyla, Hernandez-Murillo, Anderson, Song) 1:44.55

400 freestyle: Jackson (Song, Hoyla, Anderson, Hernandez-Murillo) 3:50.69

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorewood; Tuesday October 4; 4:30 p.m. at Innis Arden Pool

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 102-67

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Presley Polasek (S) 2:25.97

200 medley: Ella Hess (S) 2:40.06

50 freestyle: Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 27.92

100 butterfly: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:15.80

100 freestyle: Bayarbayasgala (L) 1:02.43

500 freestyle: Lydia Howe (S) 6:42.66

100 backstroke: Hess (S) 1:15.93

100 breaststroke: Coates (L) 1:21.47

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Mina Schreiner, Bayarbayasgala, Coates, Caitlin Weeks) 2:16.45

200 freestyle: Stanwood (Faith Dilworth, Polasek, Katelin Hannum, Brooke Jacobs) 2:03.74

400 freestyle: Stanwood (Jacobs, Hess, Dilworth, Howe) 4:30.52

Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 6; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace vs Meadowdale at Lynnwood Pool

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday October 4; 3:00 p.m. at Sheridan Beach Community Center

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday October 4; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak and Jackson

At Jackson High School

4,000 Meters

Boys Team Scores

1. Edmonds-Woodway 39

2. Jackson 42

2. Glacier Peak 42

4. Cascade 115

Top individual finishers:

1. Noah Friedrich (J) 12:51

2. Levi Nichols (GP) 13:07

3. Joachim Jakuc (GP) 13:09

4. Kai Ushikubo (EW) 13:10

5. Luke Blomberg (EW) 13:11

Other top Edmonds-Woodway finishers:

7. Boden Chapek 13:22

9. Ciaran Brennan 13:25

14. Elisha Einfeld 13:49

25. Cole Mills 14:24

27. Jake Thompson 14:28

Girls Team Scores:

1. Jackson 29

2. Edmonds-Woodway 46

3. Glacier Peak 52

4. Cascade 107

Top individual finishers:

1. Emma Hamm (J) 15:32

2. Selena Bangerter (J) 15:33

3. Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 15:47

4. Clara Diepenbrock (GP) 16:17

5. Allison Skoog (GP) 16:30

Other top Edmonds-Woodway finishers:

8. Kayla Radovich 16:54

9. Aliah Karl 17:07

11. Lily Kamila 17:8

15. Angela Gaviola 17:33

17. Ella Suico 17:41

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at Lakewood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits