High school sports roundup for Sept. 29, 2021

Cross Country

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
Hamlin Park, Seattle

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity;

Team Scores:
Shorecrest 26
Lynnwood 31

Individual times:

  1. Rachel Elliott (L) 23:56
  2. Hana Butler (S) 23:58
  3. Fatima Camara (S) 24:04
  4. Donna Marie Harris (L) 24:14
  5. Ruby Pierce (S) 24:47
  6. Karla Navarro (L) 24:55
  7. Siana Grams (S) 24:55
  8. Kathryn Potter (L) 25:47
  9. Marley Arnold (S) 26:32
  10. Rebecca Rhodes (S) 27:29

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Shorecrest 20
Lynnwood 41

Individual times:

  1. Luke Schmidt (S) 18:01
  2. Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 18:31
  3. Rory O’Brien (S) 18:32
  4. George Fernandez (S) 18:56
  5. Rohan Wassink (S) 19:58
  6. Brandon Miller (L) 20:25
  7. Luke Smith (S) 20:56
  8. Dutch Chandler (S) 21:41
  9. Diego Reed (S) 21:43
  10. Alec Lewis (S) 21:43

Lynnwood next race: Nike Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 2; 5:25 p.m. (varsity) at Cedarcrest Golf Course, Marysville

Jackson/Meadowdale/Stanwood
Jackson High School

4000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:
Stanwood 38
Meadowdale 40
Jackson 44

Individual times:

  1. Leia Jones (S) 15:27
  2. Payton Conover (M) 16:21
  3. Bailey Board (J) 16:26
  4. Emma Hamm (J) 16:28
  5. Lael ten Hoppen (S) 16:36
  6. Selena Bangerter (J) 16:49
  7. Kate Bladek (S) 17:01
  8. Sonja Amy (M) 17:10
  9. Gia Powell (M) 17:16
  10. Annalisa Grant (M) 17:20

4000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Jackson 30
Meadowdale 40
Stanwood 56

Individual times:

  1. Sean Bubernak (J) 12:53
  2. Deklund DeBell (M) 13:07
  3. Logan Johns (J) 13:13
  4. Simon Gezai (M) 13:31
  5. Austin Seals (M) 13:35
  6. Mason Koh (J) 13:43
  7. Noah Friedrich (J) 13:48
  8. Owen Palmer (S) 13:49
  9. Ryker Belles (S) 13:52
  10. John Patterson (M) 13:53

Meadowdale next race: vs Marysville Getchell and Shorecrest; Thursday Oct. 7; at Lynndale Park, Lynnwood

— Compiled by Steve Willits

