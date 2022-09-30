High school sports roundup for Sept. 28, 2022

Boys tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 5-2

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated JD Drake (S) 6-1, 6-3

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Xander Gordon (S) 6-2, 6-3

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Henry Franey (S) 6-4, 6-2

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Peter Kosten (S) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Blake Gettmann/Murray Falkin (S) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 6-3, 6-1

Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (S) defeated Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) 6-3, 7-5

Will Bates/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Keita Morrill/T.J. Lohitnavy (S) 7-5, 6-3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-0; Shorewood 7-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest vs Lynnwood was postponed

Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Everett 3-0

25-20, 25-12, 25-11

Lynnwood individual stats:

Paige Gessey: 14 kills, 4 digs

Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 2 aces

Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Charlie Thomas: 30 assists, 3 aces

Records: (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-1, 6-2; Everett 1-5, 1-5

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct.4; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 3-1

12-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Indira Carey-Boxley: 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs

Kate McCarthy: 7 kills, 11 digs

Elizabeth Veshkurova: 6 kills, 3 aces

Rachel Wechsler: 4 kills, 4 blocks

Stanwood individual stats:

Addison Bowie: 6 kills, 9 assists, 7 digs

Barrett Anderson: 13 digs, 11 kills, 4 aces

Madilynne Heuett: 18 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 5-3; Stanwood 1-5, 2-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-2

25-23, 22-25, 27-29, 25-14, 15-13

Meadowdale individual stats:

Aubrey Congdon: 27 assists, 3 aces

Steph Grimes: 21 digs

Tanna Kollen: 21 kills, 7 digs

Arlington individual stats:

Melissa Hadley: 14 kills

Ellie Salstrom: 6 kills

Mollee O’Brien: 5 kills

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 5-3; Arlington 3-3, 3-4

Meadowdale next match: at Glacier Peak; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-8, 25-7, 25-16

Archbishop Murphy individual stats:

Natalie Russell: 9 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces

Tatum Gill: 5 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces

Lauren Fogliana: 20 digs

Alishia Nichols: 4 aces, 3 kills, 20 assists, 11 digs

Laura Esping: 7 kills, 8 assists, 5 digs

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Maya Falkner: 15 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces

Jessie Tong: 12 digs

Haley Trinh: 12 digs

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-0, 6-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-4, 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.

Cross country

At Lynnwood High School

2.75 miles

Boys Team Scores:

1. Shorewood 15

2. Mariner 50

3. Lynnwood 85

Top individual finishers:

1. Kyan McCary-Smith (S) 16:51

2. Paulos Yohannes (S) 17:00

3. Noah Poltnik (S) 17:07

4. Avery Lagasca (S) 17:07

5. Cole Gillingham (S) 17:09

Lynnwood finishers:

35. Leule Mekonnen 21:33

39. Ethan Rhoades 22:19

42. Chris Cooper 23:36

43. Dylan Por 24:07

44. Julian Carter 24:56

Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorewood 33

2. Marysville-Pilchuck 41

3. Lynnwood 62

4. Mariner 104

Top individual finishers:

1. Rachel Elliott (L) 18:23

2. Hanna Bruno (S) 19:11

3. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 19:36

4. Taylor Iversen (MP) 20:09

5. Lilah Becker (S) 20:33

Other top Lynnwood finishers:

7. Kathryn Potter 20:58

17. Alina Schrader 23:08

22. Cora Weeks 23:23

Lynnwood next meet: 15th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 1; at Cedarcrest Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits