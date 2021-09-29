High school sports roundup for Sept. 28, 2021

Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0
31-29, 26-24, 25-14
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 10 kills, 16 assists, 6 digs and 4 aces
– Kayla Bentosino 25 digs
– Ellie Lombard 7 kills, 6 aces and 3 blocks
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes 25 digs
– Isa Clampitt 6 kills, 3 aces and 12 digs
– Eden Thoesen 14 assists and 7 digs
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5; Meadowdale 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next league match; vs Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale next league match; at Cedarcrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Hannah Johnson 13 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces
– Sara McArthur 6 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces
– Paige Gessey 8 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces
– Teya Abiador 12 digs
– Grace Kougthong 6 kills and 2 blocks
– Cassidy Johnson 4 kills and 5 aces
Records: Lynnwood 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-6
Lynnwood next league match; at Shorewood; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next league match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Deanna Montero Vega (3)
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
– Merideth Eldridge
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-2-1; Lynnwood 2-5-1
Edmonds Woodway next match; at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Sept. 30; 6 p.m.
Lynnwood next match; vs Shorewood; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 5-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin (4)
– Veronica Gomez
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Rachel Rietz
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2-3; Meadowdale 2-5-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next match; vs Cedarcrest; Thursday Sept. 30; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Girls Swimming
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 119-48
200 medley relay- Shorewood (Katie Freshwater, Cameron Bell, Amanda Nouwens, Brooke Anderson) 2:01.60; 200 freestyle- Faith Urquhart (M) 2:10.35; 200 individual relay- Cameron Bell (S) 2:24.78; 50 freestyle- Amanda Nouwens (S) 26.53; 100 butterfly- Evie Hoff (S) 1:11.22; 100 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (S) 1:01.31; 500 freestyle- Cameron Bell (S) 5:45.01; 200 freestyle relay- Meadowdale (Faith Urquhart, Ellanor Bazan, Madeleine Kamikis, Mya Granger) 1:52.53; 100 backstroke- Katie Freshwater (S) 1:09.10; 100 breaststroke- Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:17.67; 400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Emily Lin, Katie Freshwater, Cameron Bell, Amanda Nouwens) 4:08.26
Meadowdale next meet; vs Lynnwood; Oct. 5; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.