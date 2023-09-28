High school sports roundup for Sept. 27, 2023

Posted: September 28, 2023

Girls Volleyball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
19-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15

Archbishop Murphy stats:
Tatum Gill: 13 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces
Teuila Halalilo: 7 aces, 7 assists
Caroline Burns: 9 kills, 4 digs
Lauren Fogliani: 27 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces
Laura Esping: 21 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills

Mountlake Terrace stats:
Maya Faulkner: 14 digs, 6 kills, 5 aces
Emerson Alley: 19 assists, 12 digs, 2 aces
Haley Trinh: 21 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills
Lia Brown: 5 kills
Sarah Simula: 5 kills

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1, 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-0
25-19, 25-16, 27-25

Meadowdale stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 7 aces, 7 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 24 assists
Violet DuBois: 8 kills, 3 digs

Arlington stats:
Melissa Hadley: 14 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces
Emme Shaffer: 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces
Audrey Marsh: 14 assists, 12 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 4-3; Arlington 4-3, 4-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 3-3, 3-4; Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Monday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Everett 3-0
25-7, 25-12, 25-10

Lynnwood stats:
Charlie Thomas: 31 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces
Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 3 blocks
Sammy Holmer: 13 digs, 8 kills, 4 aces
Makena Kaleo: 6 kills, 3 blocks
Abbie Orr: 10 kills
Jordyn Higa: 16 digs

Everett stats:
Ava Gonzalez: 11 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces
Ava Urbanozo: 6 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-0, 9-0; Everett 1-4, 1-5
Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Lynnwood/Marysville Pilchuck/Monroe/Shorecrest
at Monroe High School
3 mile course

Girls top finishers:
1. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 19:45
2. Scout Lynass (SC) 19:51
3. Vivienna Hakim (SC) 19:58
4. Taylor Iversen (MP) 20:04
5. Rebecca Rhodes (SC) 20:20
6. Alice Tyler (L) 21:04
7. Siana Grams (SC) 21:11
8. Cana Cross (MP) 21:26
9. Charlotte Phillips (Monroe) 21:40
10. Addison Worthington (L) 21:51

Boys top finishers:
1. Fedem Irungu (SC) 15:30
2. Benjamin Wick (SC) 15:49
3. Lewis Stotler (SC) 16:02
4. Austin McCroan (Monroe) 16:32
5. Jayden Heighway (SC) 16:38
6. Owen Eagan-Heffernan (Monroe) 16:56
7. Kale Solomon (L) 17:20
8. Richard Choy (L) 17:21
9. Andrew Muilenburg (SC) 17:29
10. Benjamin Goenen (SC) 17:31

Lynnwood next meet: 16th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cedarcrest Golf Couse in Marysville

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
postponed

Rescheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Lynnwod next match: at Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m.

Shorewood vs Edmonds-Woodway
postponed

Rescheduled: Thursday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Meadowdale
postponed

Rescheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

