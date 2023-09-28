High school sports roundup for Sept. 27, 2023

Girls Volleyball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
19-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15
Archbishop Murphy stats:
Tatum Gill: 13 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces
Teuila Halalilo: 7 aces, 7 assists
Caroline Burns: 9 kills, 4 digs
Lauren Fogliani: 27 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces
Laura Esping: 21 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Maya Faulkner: 14 digs, 6 kills, 5 aces
Emerson Alley: 19 assists, 12 digs, 2 aces
Haley Trinh: 21 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills
Lia Brown: 5 kills
Sarah Simula: 5 kills
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1, 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-0
25-19, 25-16, 27-25
Meadowdale stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 7 aces, 7 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 24 assists
Violet DuBois: 8 kills, 3 digs
Arlington stats:
Melissa Hadley: 14 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces
Emme Shaffer: 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces
Audrey Marsh: 14 assists, 12 digs
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 4-3; Arlington 4-3, 4-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 3-3, 3-4; Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Monday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Everett 3-0
25-7, 25-12, 25-10
Lynnwood stats:
Charlie Thomas: 31 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces
Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 3 blocks
Sammy Holmer: 13 digs, 8 kills, 4 aces
Makena Kaleo: 6 kills, 3 blocks
Abbie Orr: 10 kills
Jordyn Higa: 16 digs
Everett stats:
Ava Gonzalez: 11 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces
Ava Urbanozo: 6 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-0, 9-0; Everett 1-4, 1-5
Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Lynnwood/Marysville Pilchuck/Monroe/Shorecrest
at Monroe High School
3 mile course
Girls top finishers:
1. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 19:45
2. Scout Lynass (SC) 19:51
3. Vivienna Hakim (SC) 19:58
4. Taylor Iversen (MP) 20:04
5. Rebecca Rhodes (SC) 20:20
6. Alice Tyler (L) 21:04
7. Siana Grams (SC) 21:11
8. Cana Cross (MP) 21:26
9. Charlotte Phillips (Monroe) 21:40
10. Addison Worthington (L) 21:51
Boys top finishers:
1. Fedem Irungu (SC) 15:30
2. Benjamin Wick (SC) 15:49
3. Lewis Stotler (SC) 16:02
4. Austin McCroan (Monroe) 16:32
5. Jayden Heighway (SC) 16:38
6. Owen Eagan-Heffernan (Monroe) 16:56
7. Kale Solomon (L) 17:20
8. Richard Choy (L) 17:21
9. Andrew Muilenburg (SC) 17:29
10. Benjamin Goenen (SC) 17:31
Lynnwood next meet: 16th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cedarcrest Golf Couse in Marysville
Boys Tennis
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
postponed
Rescheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Lynnwod next match: at Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m.
Shorewood vs Edmonds-Woodway
postponed
Rescheduled: Thursday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Meadowdale
postponed
Rescheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.