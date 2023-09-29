High school sports roundup for Sept. 28, 2023

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-1

17-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Maya Faulkner: 11 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace

Sierra Swan: 23 digs

Haley Trinh: 22 digs

Emerson Alley: 2 kills, 21 assists, 16 digs

Sarah Simula: 5 kills

Anna Choi: 3 aces

Lia Brown: 3 kills

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-7; Mariner 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next match: Bearcat Invitational Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 30; 8 a.m. at Monroe High School

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 3-1

26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 25-14

Glacier Peak stats:

Hanna Ligons: 8 kills

Emma Nowak 6 kills

Tessa Mossburg: 12 digs

Chloe Wiersma: 24 assists

Meadowdale stats:

Jackie Tang: 5 kills, 5 digs

Sofia Brokmeyer 19 digs

Laiken Thoesen: 22 assists

Records: Glacier Peak 6-3; Meadowdale 4-4

Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Tuesday Oct. 3; 7 p.m.

Football

Steilacoom defeated Meadowdale 28-22 (OT)

Victor Eicher intercepted three passes, including one that he returned for a 100-yard touchdown to help the Mavericks build a 22-6 lead at halftime on the road, however the Sentinels erased the 16-point deficit in the second half and won the game in overtime.

Steilacoom scored a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter and then converted a two-point conversion to send the game into overtime.

Cameron Platt and Luis Partida del Rosario also added touchdowns for the Mavericks, who fell to 3-2 on the season.

Meadowdale stats:

Passing: Cameron Platt 5-15, 53 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Cameron Platt 20-62 yards, 1 TD, Luis Partida del Rosario 12-60, 1 TD, Jordan Joyce 1-5, Auggie Wilrich 4-3, Ashten Bachanan 3-(-1)

Receiving: Kealoha Kepoo-Sebate 2-37, Victor Eicher 2-15, Luis Partida del Rosario 1-1

Interceptions: Victor Eicher 3, 138 returning yards (100-yard touchdown return)

Sacks: Gus Morrow 2

Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Steilacoom 3-2

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday Oct. 6; 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Meadowdale goals:

Rachel Reitz (2), Rayven Hewitt (2), Hazel Maxwell, Emmi Kuecker, Saylor Echelbarger, Dulce Alvarez

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-4-1, 3-5-1; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Reilly Schindler scored with less than four minutes remaining as the Warriors overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Hawks.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Janie Hanson

Reilly Schindler

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Ava Hunt – goal

Claire August – assist

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-2-1, 5-3-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-2-1, 5-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

(some matches were not able to finish due to weather)

Singles:

Sohum Vohra (S) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-4

Spencer Berry (S) defated Hai Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Ashton Johnson (S) was leading Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-3, 4-0

Doubles:

Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) defeated Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Owen Watson/Zane Weber (S) was tied with Cyrus McMillion/Austin Toulouse (MT) 2-2

Ben Feinberg/Miles Garbaccio (S) was leading Jayden Nguyen/Kaleb Wendt (MT) 1-0

Records: Shorecrest 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Cascade (postponed)

Rescheduled: to be announced

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m.

Meadowdale vs Shorewood (postponed)

Rescheduled: to be announced

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy (postponed)

Rescheduled: Thursday Oct. 5; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Glacier Peak/Jackson/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace

at Lynndale Park

Girls team scores:

1. Jackson 31

2. Glacier Peak 49

3. Meadowdale 57

4. Mountlake Terrace 89

Top individual finishers:

1. Payton Conover (Mead) 15:44

2. Selena Bangerter (J) 15:48

3. Clara Diepenbrock (GP) 15.49

4. Olivia Friedrich (J) 16.51

5. Allison Skoog (GP) 16.57

6. Marley Maquiling (Mead) 16:58

7. Bailey Board (J) 17:22

8. Marin Lambert (J) 17:33

9. Sonita Chen (MT) 17.37

10. Harneet Pander (J) 17:41

Boys team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 47

T2. Jackson 48

T2. Meadowdale 48

4. Mountlake Terrace 80

Top individual finishers:

1. Benjamin Christiansen (J) 13:33

2. Mason Strasser (GP) 13:40

3. John Patterson (Mead) 13:47

4. Landon Smith (Mead) 13:50

5. David In (J) 13:56

6. Blake Roberts (GP) 13:58

7. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 14:02

8. KeyShawn Shepard (Mead) 14:02

9. Ichiro Katagiri (J) 14:09

10. Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 14:12

Click below for all results

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/223897/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade/Lynnwood/Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 4 at McCollum Park

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 7 at Lakewood High School

Girls Swimming

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 114-68

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:14.37

200 freestyle: Lynnwood (Deuman, Davina Lockito, Acacia Yu, Sophia Cordova) 2:24.54

400 freestyle: Lynnwood (Matevosyan, Shifa Hanchinamani, Schreiner, Coates) 4:44.28

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Ava Papenhausen (K) 2:21.02

200 medley: Julia Lorenzo (K) 2:23.71

50 freestyle: Aida Park (K) 27.59

Diving: Kennedy Waterstraw (K) 104.50

100 butterfly: Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:15.62

100 freestyle: Stephanie Yang (K) 1:13.15

500 freestyle: Sophia Miga (K) 6:43.56

100 backstroke: Mina Schreiner (L) 1:14.54

100 breaststroke: Lorenzo (K) 1:14.13

Records: Kamiak 5-0; Lynnwood 0-5

Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 130-53

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, Olivia Hoyla, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song) 1:57.45

200 freestyle: Jackson (Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Anderson, Hanna Fritts, Wang) 1:49.57

400 freestyle: Jackson (Hoyla, Anderson, Hernandez-Murillo, Song) 4:00.82

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:09.19

200 medley: Lindsay Catli (J) 2:24.56

50 freestyle: Megan Wang (J) 26.88

Diving: Dhamin Parungao (J) 120.10

100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:01.19

100 freestyle: Celina Hernandez-Murillo (J) 1:00.19

500 freestyle: Hoyla (J) 5:46.42

100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.18

100 breaststroke: Mia Abrigo (J) 1:15.94

Records: Jackson 4-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits