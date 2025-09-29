Monday, September 29, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Sept. 26-27, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Friday, Sept. 26

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 29-0

Mountlake Terrace rushed for 325 yards and remain undefeated after shuting out Shorecrest, 29-0. It was the third shutout win of the season for the Hawks who have now outscored their opponents 161-6 over the first four games of the season.

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 12, 54 yards, 1 INT

Rushing:
Mason Wilson: 15 for 128 yards
Owen Boswell: 13 for 115 yards, 2 TDs
Cody Ekanayake: 12 for 78 yards, 1 TD
Nate Brown: 2 for 4 yards

Receiving:
Nate Brown: 2 for 11 yards
Andrew McBride: 1 for 21 yards
Jackson Wallis: 1 for 12 yards
Aaron Hatfield: 1 for 9 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 1 yard

Tackles (leaders):
Owen Boswell: 8
Nate Brown: 8
Jackson Wallis: 8
Aaron Hatfield: 7
Andrew McBride: 7
Liam Moore: 7
Logan Armstrong: 5

Tackles for losses:
Owen Boswell: 1.5
Jackson Wallis: 1.5
Nate Brown: 1
D’Andre Daigre: 0.5
Liam Moore: 0.5

Safety:
Nate Brown

Kicking:
Cian Harney: 3 PATs

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 0-2, 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 34-31

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.

Cross Country

2025 Nike Portland XC

Multiple schools including Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace

Meadowdale next meet: vs Glacier Peak, Jackson and Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 2; 3:45 p.m. at Valley View Middle School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Hoka 29th John Payne Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park

Saturday, Sept. 26

Cross Country

Bellevue Cross Country Invitational

Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Hole In The Wall Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 11; 8 a.m. at Lakewood High School
Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade, Marysville Pilchuck and Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 1; 3:45 p.m. at McCollum Park

