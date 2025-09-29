High school sports roundup for Sept. 26-27, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Friday, Sept. 26
Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 29-0
Mountlake Terrace rushed for 325 yards and remain undefeated after shuting out Shorecrest, 29-0. It was the third shutout win of the season for the Hawks who have now outscored their opponents 161-6 over the first four games of the season.
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 12, 54 yards, 1 INT
Rushing:
Mason Wilson: 15 for 128 yards
Owen Boswell: 13 for 115 yards, 2 TDs
Cody Ekanayake: 12 for 78 yards, 1 TD
Nate Brown: 2 for 4 yards
Receiving:
Nate Brown: 2 for 11 yards
Andrew McBride: 1 for 21 yards
Jackson Wallis: 1 for 12 yards
Aaron Hatfield: 1 for 9 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 1 yard
Tackles (leaders):
Owen Boswell: 8
Nate Brown: 8
Jackson Wallis: 8
Aaron Hatfield: 7
Andrew McBride: 7
Liam Moore: 7
Logan Armstrong: 5
Tackles for losses:
Owen Boswell: 1.5
Jackson Wallis: 1.5
Nate Brown: 1
D’Andre Daigre: 0.5
Liam Moore: 0.5
Safety:
Nate Brown
Kicking:
Cian Harney: 3 PATs
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 0-2, 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 34-31
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.
Cross Country
2025 Nike Portland XC
Multiple schools including Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace
Click below to see all results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253256/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: vs Glacier Peak, Jackson and Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 2; 3:45 p.m. at Valley View Middle School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Hoka 29th John Payne Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park
Saturday, Sept. 26
Cross Country
Bellevue Cross Country Invitational
Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood
Click below to see all results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253875/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Hole In The Wall Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 11; 8 a.m. at Lakewood High School
Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade, Marysville Pilchuck and Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 1; 3:45 p.m. at McCollum Park
