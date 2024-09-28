High school sports roundup for Sept. 26, 2024

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace tied Archbishop Murphy 2-2
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks scored two goals in the final nine minutes of the game to force a 2-2 tie with undefeated Archbishop Murphy.
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
Ava Hunt
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1-1, 3-2-1; Archbishop Murphy 3-0-1, 5-0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Maddy Bryant (Kate Baldock)
Viviana Adkins (Bella Dreitzler)
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Alice Everett
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-3; Monroe 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 1-0
Shorecrest goal:
Delaney Lagervall (Olivia Taylor)
Shorecrest shutout goalkeeper:
Kylee Mitchell
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-2, 4-2-1; Meadowdale 2-2, 4-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 11-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-1, 3-3; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 3-0
26-24, 25-15, 25-19
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Mariner 0-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 30; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-1, 1-5; Meadowdale 0-3, 2-4
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 30; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-18, 25-21, 25-13
Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Teuila Halalilo: 12 assists, 9 kills, 3 aces and 2 blocks
Laura Esping: 16 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills
Audrey Russell: 12 digs
Lily Gunhold: 6 kills
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 30; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Singles:
Tristan Vista (L) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-2, 6-4
Brandon Tran (L) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-1, 6-4
Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 5-7, 7-5, 6-2
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Sebastian Summers/Caleb Braithwaite (M) 4-6, 6-2, 10-8
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Aaron Hurlbut/Conor Bartell (M) 6-2, 6-3
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3, 4-4; Meadowdale 4-1, 4-4
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
JD Drake (S) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Zack Binz (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Riley Boyd (S) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Drew Johnson/Oliver Troung (S) defeated Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Ryan Rosenberg/Winston Yao (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-7, 6-1 (10-8)
Arno Banerjee/Henry Bley (S) defeated Lex Ballard/Hai Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Records: Shorewood 9-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6
Boys Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 128-36
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 2:07.62
200 individual medley: Audrey Chiu (EW) 2:49.69
50 freestyle: Sydney Bates (EW) 27.41
100 butterfly: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.63
100 freestyle: Maya Bergan (EW) 1:01.28
500 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:53.59
100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.89
100 breaststroke: Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:13.85
Relay event winners:
200 medley relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.98
200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Maya Bergan, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas) 1:57.02
400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Maya Bergan, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia)
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Meadowdale 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 136-41
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Vivian Foral (S) 2:14.61
200 individual medley: Rebecca Coates (L) 2:25.81
50 freestyle: Olivia Sanchez (S) 27.76
1 meter dive: Libby Norton (S) 97.60
100 butterfly: Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:10.31
100 freestyle: Daniel Buchholz (S) 59.87
500 freestyle: Rebecca Coates (L) 5:59.63
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorewood (Anika Whitehill, Malaina Mirabueno, Paulina Hoff, Maggie Norberg) 2:06.78
200 freestyle: Shorewood (Vivian Foral, Joy Saleska, Ranie Stroh, Daniel Buchholz) 59.87
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Allie Mae Gallagher, Natalia Martin, Addy Falkin, Vivian Foral) 4:14.77
Record: Lynnwood 1-3
Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Cross Country
Kamiak/Lynnwood/Monroe
at Kamiak High School
2.7 mile course
Girls scores:
1. Kamiak 25
2. Lynnwood 30
3. Monroe 85
Top girls individual finishers:
1. Charley Weitkamp (L) 18:37
2. Rena Kaku (K) 18:38
3. Megan Hoang (K) 18:53
4. Isabel Harris (L) 19:10
5. Jaxin Holloway (K) 19:19
6. Addison Worthington (L) 19:19
7. Kara Stein (K) 19:25
8. Abby Thorson (K) 19:42
9. Alice Tyler (L) 19:50
10. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (L) 20:38
11. Cara Martin (K) 20:41
12. Katie Dean (K) 21:10
13. Cora Weeks (L) 22:03
14. Cassiope Stingaciu (K) 22:06
15. Maricela Cruz-Mendez (K) 22:11
Boys scores:
1. Kamiak 27
2. Monroe 44
3. Lynnwood 59
Top boys individual finishers:
1. Colin Wear (K) 14:21
2. Cole Henriksen (K) 14:41
3. Owen Eagan-Heffernan (M) 15:02
4. Seth Wood (M) 15:03
5. Joshua Dawson (L) 15:09
6. Ian Thorson (K) 15:12
7. Austin McCroan (M) 15:15
8. Thierry Bernard (K) 15:18
9. Kale Solomon (L) 15:21
10. Ethan Siojo (K) 15:53
11. Zach Altmyer (K) 16:04
12. Oleg Kaduce (K) 16:07
13. Caleb Kwon (K) 16:15
14. Matias Andry (L) 16:21
15. Lukas Weitkamp (K) 16:22
Click below for all results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/238348/results/all
Jackson/Meadowdale/Shorecrest/Stanwood
at Jackson High School
4000 meters
Boys scores:
1. Jackson 29
2. Meadowdale 38
3. Shorecrest 62
4. Stanwood 93
Top boys individual finishers:
1. Matthew Patterson (M) 12:46
2. Landon Smith (M) 12:47
3. Kenenisa Udo (J) 12:51
4. Benjamin L Christiansen (J) 12:59
5. Ethan Holmes (J) 13:00
6. John Patterson (M) 13:03
7. Lewis Stotler (Sh) 13:11
8. Jordan Schatz (J) 13:12
9. Whittaker Perrin (J) 13:14
10. Andrew Muilenburg (Sh) 13:15
11. Ethan Urquhart (Sh) 13:37
12. Matthew Seyum (M) 13:39
13. Benjamin Wick (Sh) 13:40
14. Jadon Cairus (St) 13:44
15. Kenneth Peterson (J) 13:45
Girls scores:
1. Jackson 29
2. Shorecrest 44
3. Stanwood 76
4. Meadowdale 90
Top girls individual finishers:
1. Selena Bangerter (J) 14:14
2. Olivia Friedrich (J) 15:18
3. Harneet Pandher (J) 15:22
4. Harper Birgfeld (Sh) 15:26
5. Brooke Berry (St) 16:04
6. Marley Maquiling (M) 16:08
7. Rosalie Campbell (Sh) 16:10
8. Scout Lynass (Sh) 16:16
9. Ava Evans (J) 16:24
10. River Zanis (M) 16:26
11. Lauren Hruschka (St) 16:30
12. Riley Welch (Sh) 16:34
13. Vivienna Hakim (Sh) 16:37
14. Sannidhi Prasanna Revan (J) 16:41
15. Delilah Canestaro (Sh) 16:44
Click below for all results:
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/239185/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett/Lynnwood and Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 3 at Lynnwood High School
