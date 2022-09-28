High school sports roundup for Sept. 26, 2022

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 2-0 (retired)

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Yash Verma (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Nathaniel Ballard/Haug Bahm (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Josh Botick/Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Joey Dornay/Bergen Whitelaw (EW) defeated Davis Gonzaga/Austin Toulouge (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-0; Mountlake Terrace 3-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 3:30 p.m. Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-2

Michael Vo (L) defeated John O’Connell (M) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)

Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-1, 6-0

Nolan Collier (M) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-2, 7-6

Doubles:

Lucas Robinson/Febriandy Teodoro (M) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-3, 6-2

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) defeated Derek Simbulan/Triston Vista (L) 1-6, 6-2, 11-9

Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 3-5; Lynnwood 0-8

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday September 28; 3:30 p.m. Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Everett 3-0

25-15, 25-19, 25-6

Meadowdale individual stats:

Aubrey Congdon: 22 assists

Steph Grimes: 11 digs

Taylor Millar: 7 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 4-2; Everett 1-4, 1-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-2

25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Jessie Tong: 14 digs, 11 kills, 5 aces

Haley Trinh: 14 digs, 7 aces

Maya Falkner: 16 digs, 5 kills

Sarah Maricutu: 19 assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces

Stanwood individual stats:

Cambrielle Brown: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 16 digs

Alexandria Thomas: 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 8 digs

Tessi Mumbuluma: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 4 assists

Madilynne Heuett: 7 aces, 24 digs

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 3-3; Stanwood 1-4, 2-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-11, 25-16, 25-19

Archbishop Murphy individual stats:

Tatum Gill: 9 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces

Alishia Nichols: 2 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces, 14 assists

Natalie Russell: 8 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Ava McGinness: 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks

Sydney Petelle: 13 assists, 2 aces

Rachel Wechsler: 3 kills, 3 blocks

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-0, 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 3-2

No details reported

Records: (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1, 5-2; Arlington 3-2, 3-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.

