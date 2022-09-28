High school sports roundup for Sept. 26, 2022

Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 2-0 (retired)
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Yash Verma (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Nathaniel Ballard/Haug Bahm (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Josh Botick/Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Joey Dornay/Bergen Whitelaw (EW) defeated Davis Gonzaga/Austin Toulouge (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-0; Mountlake Terrace 3-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 3:30 p.m. Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-2
Michael Vo (L) defeated John O’Connell (M) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)
Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-1, 6-0
Nolan Collier (M) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-2, 7-6
Doubles:
Lucas Robinson/Febriandy Teodoro (M) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-3, 6-2
Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) defeated Derek Simbulan/Triston Vista (L) 1-6, 6-2, 11-9
Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-1
Records: Meadowdale 3-5; Lynnwood 0-8
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday September 28; 3:30 p.m. Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Everett 3-0
25-15, 25-19, 25-6
Meadowdale individual stats:
Aubrey Congdon: 22 assists
Steph Grimes: 11 digs
Taylor Millar: 7 digs
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 4-2; Everett 1-4, 1-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-2
25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Jessie Tong: 14 digs, 11 kills, 5 aces
Haley Trinh: 14 digs, 7 aces
Maya Falkner: 16 digs, 5 kills
Sarah Maricutu: 19 assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces
Stanwood individual stats:
Cambrielle Brown: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 16 digs
Alexandria Thomas: 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 8 digs
Tessi Mumbuluma: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 4 assists
Madilynne Heuett: 7 aces, 24 digs
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 3-3; Stanwood 1-4, 2-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-11, 25-16, 25-19
Archbishop Murphy individual stats:
Tatum Gill: 9 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces
Alishia Nichols: 2 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces, 14 assists
Natalie Russell: 8 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Ava McGinness: 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks
Sydney Petelle: 13 assists, 2 aces
Rachel Wechsler: 3 kills, 3 blocks
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-0, 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Arlington 3-2
No details reported
Records: (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1, 5-2; Arlington 3-2, 3-3
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
