High school sports roundup for Sept. 25, 2023

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 3-0

25-21, 25-18, 25-10

Lynnwood stats:

Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 5 blocks

Sammy Holmer: 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace

Makena Kaleo: 7 kills, 2 aces

Ady Morgan: 6 kills, 1 block

Jordyn Higa: 14 digs, 1 ace

Charlie Thomas: 33 assists, 3 kills, 11 digs

Arlington stats:

Heather Wood: 4 kills

Delanie Theuret: 3 kills

Melissa Hadley: 3 kills, 7 digs

Grace Armes: 7 digs, 2 aces, 9 assists

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-0, 7-0; Arlington 4-1, 4-2

Lynnwood next match: at Everett; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Everett 3-1

25-17, 17-25, 25-14, 25-9

Meadowdale stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 10 kills, 9 aces

Sofia Brockmeyer: 27 digs, 3 aces

Violet Dubois: 11 kills, 9 digs

Laiken Thoesen: 16 assists, 6 digs

Jackie Tang: 4 kills, 4 assists

Everett stats:

Ava Gonzalez: 8 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces

Ava Urbanozo: 4 kills, 13 assists, 6 aces

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-2, 3-3; Everett 1-4, 1-5

Meadowdale next match: at Arlington; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

25-20, 13-25, 25-23, 25-18

Archbishop Murphy stats:

Tatum Gill: 16 kills, 14 digs

Lauren Fogliani: 34 digs

Payton MacDonald: 6 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks

Laura Esping: 5 kills, 8 digs, 28 assists, 5 aces

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Indira Carey-Boxley: 10 kills, 6 digs, 7 blocks, 1 ace

Alyssa Dittoe: 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Kate McCarthy: 7 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks

Addyson Pontak: 20 digs, 2 aces

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1, 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 4-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Stanwood stats:

Tessi Mumbuluma: 13 kills, 2 blocks

Cambrielle Brown: 12 kills, 8 digs

Harper Neyens: 8 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces

Madilynne Heuett: 20 digs, 3 aces

Whitney Longspaugh: 7 kills, 7 digs

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 2-3, 2-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

