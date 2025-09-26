High school sports roundup for Sept. 24, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 3-6, 6-3, 14-12

Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Devin Vesvarut (MT) 6-3, 7-6

Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-3, 5-7, 10-7

Eli Agol (EW) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (EW) 6-4, 6-4

Logan Rader/Tao Mahoney (EW) defeated Josh Bozick/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Kemuel Argopradipto/Abe Ho (EW) defeated Carlos Brown/Tenzin Namgyal (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 25; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 25; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 4-2

Singles:

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-2, 6-4

Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Kaden Choy (L) 6-3, 6-4

Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-1, 2-0

Dylan Huynh (M) defeated Payton Cristobal (L) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) defeated Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-1

Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Kyong Oh/Nikos Karnickis (M) 6-0, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday September 29; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Sept. 29; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Cross Country

Arlington, Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville Getchell and Stanwood

at Weston High School in Arlington- 3 mile course

Boys team scores:

1. Arlington 33

2. Edmonds-Woodway 36

3. Stanwood 63

4. Marysville Getchell 121

5. Cascade 143

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Chase Koenigs (A) 15:51

2. Joshua Nguyen (A) 16:06

3. Jadon Cairus (S) 16:16

4. Tommy Brennan (EW) 16:26

5. Luca Hooks (EW) 16:30

6. Casey Westerfield (S) 16:34

7. Sam Fountain (EW) 16:35

8. Caden Mace (A) 16:39

9. Will Thompson (EW) 16:43

10. Brenden Roehl (A) 16:44

Girls team scores:

1. Arlington 28

2. Edmonds-Woodway 57

3. Stanwood 57

4. Marysville Getchell 86

5. Cascade DNQ

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Brooke Berry (S) 18:54

2. Raelyn Oetzel (A) 19:09

3. Aliana Coburn (S) 19:24

4. Iylee Belisle (A) 19:43

5. Anabelle Klein (A) 20:07

6. Addy Smith (A) 20:18

7. Aliah Karl (EW) 20:22

8. Olivia Marc (MG) 20:29

9. Hazel Zackey (EW) 20:30

10. Ravenna Tysland (EW) 20:31

Click below to see all results:

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/257202/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 27; 9 a.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park