High school sports roundup for Sept. 24, 2024

Girls Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Shorecrest goals:

Pip Watkinson

Olivia Taylor

Shorecrest assists:

Olivia Taylor

Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger

Shorecrest goalkeeper shutout:

Kylee Mitchell

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-2, 3-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Claire August (2)

Taylor Williams

Abby Schmicker

Addison Keopraseurt

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Sadie Parker

Lorelai Baumann

Jordyn Stokes

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Abby Schmicker

Claire August

Mountlake Terrace goalkeepers shut out:

Jordyn Stokes – 1st half

Sadie Parker- 2nd half

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 2-0

Meadowdale goals:

Victoria Fallarme

Izzy Fallarme

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout:

Jordan Brannon

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 4-2; Shorewood 2-1, 2-3-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2

23-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11

Girls Swimming

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 134-49

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Sakura Gabor (J) 2:07.27

200 individual medley: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:18.90

50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.18

1 meter dive: Timbre Grevenkamp (J) 143.70

100 butterfly: Megan Wang (J) 1:02.93

100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (J) 56.65

500 freestyle: Olivia Hoyla (J) 5:33.80

100 backstroke: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:02.66

100 breaststroke: Krystyna Yefremova (J) 1:14.90

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, Olivia Hoyla, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song) 1:56.70

200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Julia Song, Olivia Hoyla, Hanna Fritts) 1:44.90

400 freestyle: Jackson (Megan Wang, Hanna Fritts, Krystyna Yefremova, Kassandra Smasne) 4:02.70

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

