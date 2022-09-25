High school sports roundup for Sept. 23-24, 2022

Sept. 23
Football
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 43-27
Mason Orgill scored five rushing touchdowns and the Panthers’ defense forced four second-half turnovers on the way to a league victory. Cole Taylor contributed two interceptions for Snohomish.
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Steven Warren Jr.: 21 for 33 passing for 278 yards, two touchdown passes
Jesse Hart: 10 receptions, 162 yards, two touchdowns
Liam Fitting: 113 yards, one touchdown
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 3-0, 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 27-6
Zaveon Jones rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks completed the sweep of the two Shoreline School District teams with back-to-back Friday night wins.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 3-1; Shorecrest 0-3, 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Sept. 30; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 70-26
Monroe jumped out to a 70-20 halftime lead on their way to their fourth straight win to start the season.
Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-4
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School
Boys Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 6-1
Singles:
Jeremy Perrault (MT) defeated Ethan Alberts (MP) 6-0, 6-1
Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Jon Disney Cerrillo (MP) 6-0, 6-1
Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Dan Calle (MP) 6-1, 6-0
Cal Higgins (MP) defeated Yash Verma (MT) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5
Doubles:
Owen Smith/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated RJ Peebles/Sebastian Gomez (MP) 6-1, 7-5
Hai Ho/Justin Ho (MT) defeated Terrance Johnson/Clancey Flynn (MP) 6-1, 6-0
Braeden Davidson/Davis Gonzaga (MT) defeated Stevens Cervantes/Jaysen Spitzer (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
JD Drake (S) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-1, 6-4
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Michael Vo (L) 6-2, 6-2
Murray Falken (S) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-1, 6-2
Peter Kosten (S) defeated Jacob McClellan (L) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Blake Gettman/Nathan Hagemeier (S) defeated Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) 6-1, 6-0
Sam Borgida/T.J. Lovitnavy (S) defeated Ethan Truong/Santiago Gonzales-Corso (L) 6-1, 6-0
Keita Morrill/Arno Maberjee (S) defeated Eric Phan/Jace Latimer (L) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Shorewood 5-1; Lynnwood 0-7
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale: Monday, Sept. 26: 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24
Football
Inglemoor defeated Meadowdale 20-8
Auggie Wilrich scored the Mavericks lone touchdown in a rare Saturday night game.
Records: Inglemoor 1-3; Meadowdale 0-,
Meadowdale next game: vs Foss; Friday, Sept. 30; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Soccer
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0
Shorecrest shutout goalkeepers:
Tati Zahajko and Kylee Mitchell
Shorecrest goal scorers:
Bria Metcalf-Lindenburger (2)
Ava Jensen
Olivia Sasnett
Shorecrest assists:
Ava Jensen (2)
Olivia Sasnett
Tayvi Khan
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-0-0, 6-0-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-1, 4-2-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 9-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 3-3-0, 3-4-0; Lynnwood 0-6-0, 0-7-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
