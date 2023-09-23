High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2023

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 20-0

The Hawks pulled away from the Scots with two fourth-quarter touchdowns on the way to remaining undefeated on the season.

Mountlake Terrace star running back Zaveon Jones scored the game’s only first-half touchdown on a 64-yard, first-quarter run, giving the Hawks a 7-0 lead at the break. Logan Tews caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Arian Motaghedi to make it a two-score lead. Sophomore running back Nate Brown closed out the scoring with rushing touchdown for the Hawks, who improved to 3-0 in league play and 4-0 overall.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 1-2, 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 37-6

Quarterback Steven Warren Jr. threw three touchdown passes while Diego Escandon and Rashaad Gerona-Chatters combined to score five touchdowns, giving the Warriors their third straight victory.

Escandon caught two touchdown passes and also scored on a punt return. He finished the game with nine catches for 102 yards.

Gerona-Chatters rushed for two touchdowns while Jesse Hart III also caught a pass from Warren for a touchdown. The Warriors improved to 2-0 in Wesco 3A South league play and are 3-1 overall.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-1; Snohomish 0-3, 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 29; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits