High school sports roundup for Sept. 21, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-22, 25-12, 25-23

Stanwood individual stats:

– Barrett Anderson 18 kills and 13 digs

– Baylor Hezel 5 aces and 17 digs

– Emma Floyd 5 kills, 4 aces and 11 digs

– Olivia Ruickert 5 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces

– Grace Henken 10 digs and 24 assists

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Ellie Lombard 5 blocks and 2 kills

– Carly Epp 4 aces

– Kayla Bentosino 14 digs

– Isabelle Allred 2 blocks and 2 kills

– Maya Faulkner 3 kills

Records: Stanwood 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Everett; Thursday Sept. 23; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Everett 3-0

25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 16 digs and 2 aces

– Ella Ray 6 kills

– Eden Thoesen 11 assists and 2 aces

– Tanna Kollen 4 kills and 3 blocks

Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Everett 2-2

Meadowdale next match; at Stanwood; Thursday Sept. 23; 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Deanna Montero Vega (3)

– Jessica Emerson

– Vivianna Adkins

– Sydney Chappell

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

– Merideth Eldridge

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-1; Cascade 0-5

Edmonds Woodway next match; at Arlington; Thursday Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin

– Chloe Parker

– Dani Cortezzo

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:

– Sierra Sonko

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1-3; Stanwood 2-4

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Everett; Thursday Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Arlington goal scorers:

– Jersey Walker (3)

– Audrey Jay (3)

– Rachel Snow (2)

Arlington goalkeeper shutout:

– Lexi Miller-Wood

Records: Arlington 2-3-1; Lynnwood 2-4

Lynnwood next match; at Cascade; Thursday Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Everett defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Everett goal scorers:

– Genesis Molina

– Taylor Marshall

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Rachel Rietz

Records: Everett 1-4; Meadowdale 2-3-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Stanwood; Thursday Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 115-55

200 medley relay- Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, El Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 2:01.47; 200 freestyle- Maddie Eaves (S) 2:17.29; 200 individual medley- Aila Howson (S) 2:25.38; 50 freestyle- Quinn Whorley (SC) 26.94; 100 butterfly- Quinn Whorley (S) 1:04.63; 100 freestyle- Miranda Thompson (S) 58.67; 500 freestyle- Simone Bennett (EW) 6:05.14; 200 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Aila Howson, Eliana Harrick, Mia Sanchez, El Howson) 1:58.34; 100 backstroke- Miranda Thompson (S) 1:05.78; 100 breaststroke- Aila Howson (S) 1:13.85; 400 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Miranda Thompson, Owan Fralick, Maddie Eaves, Quinn Whorley) 4:07.13

Edmonds-Woodway next meet; vs Mariner: Thursday Sept. 23; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits