High school sports roundup for Sept. 20-21, 2024

Friday, Sept. 20
Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 27-14
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 8, 43 yards, 1 TD
Rushing:
Owen Boswell: 29 carries for 127 yards, 1 TD
Mason Wilson: 18 carries for 107 yards, 1 TD
Nate Brown: 1 carry for 2 yards
Ely Meegan: 1 carry for -3 yards
Receiving:
Ely Meegan: 1 reception for 26 yards
Nate Brown: 3 receptions for 11 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 1 reception for 9 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 reception for -3 yards
Tackles:
Nate Brown 15, Owen Boswell 5, Eli Swett 5, Andrew McBride 5, Mo Sillah 4, Jacob Gomez 3, Liam Moore 3, Cody Ekanayake 2, Terrance Lindamood 2, Ely Meegan 1, Mason Wilson 1, Bryce Pawling 1, Ethen Young 1
Sacks:
Eli Swett 1
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-1; Meadowdale 0-2, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-14
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 1-1, 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2, 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 48-8
No details reported
Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 27; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 21
Cross Country
Three Course Challenge in Seaside, Oregon
Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 28; 9 a.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson, Shorecrest and Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 26; at Jackson High School
The Mook XC Invite
at Alderbook Golf Course in Tillamook, Oregon
Multiple schools including Mountlake Terrace
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Marysville Pilchuck and Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Ballinger Park
Carl Westling 45th XC Invitational
at South Whidbey High School
Multiple schools including Lynnwood
Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak and Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 26 at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
