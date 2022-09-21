High school sports roundup for Sept. 20, 2022

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-15, 25-22, 25-20

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Hannah Johnson: 13 kills and 3 blocks

– Eva Sum: 16 digs and 7 aces

– Charlie Thomas: 31 assists and 5 aces

– Paige Gessey: 10 kills and 2 blocks

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Jessie Tong: 5 kills and 6 digs

– Sara Maricutu: 7 assists and 6 digs

– Haley Trinh: 10 digs and 2 aces

Records (overall and league) : Lynnwood 3-0, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 2-2

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

No details reported

Records (overall and league):

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin

– Claire August

– Ava Hunt

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0-0, 5-0-1; Everett 0-3-0, 0-3-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 4-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3-0, 1-4-0; Arlington 0-5-0, 1-5-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-0, 2-3-0; Stanwood 2-3-0, 2-4-0

Meadowdale next match: at Arlington: Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbiship Murphy 3-1-0, 3-2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1-1, 3-1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-3, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-2, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Joe Kautzman (M) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-2, 6-0

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Will Bates/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Vincent Ly (M) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Meadowdale 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match:vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls swimming

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 98-71

Individual Event Winners:

– 200 freestyle: Katie Lombard (MT) 2:16.84

– 200 medley: Claire Smith (K) 2:17.58

– 50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.52

– 100 butterfly: Janey Ryu (K) 1:05.12

– 100 freestyle: Lombard (MT) 1:03.27

– 500 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 5:56.66

– 100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:02.96

– 100 breaststroke: Voung (MT) 1:15.93

Relay Winners:

– 200 medley: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Ryu, Smith, Aida Park) 2:01.09

– 200 freestyle: Kamiak (Ryu, Park, Anna Smirnova, Katie Zou) 1:51.34

– 400 freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Zou, Park, Lorenzo) 4:03.74

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday September 27; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Cross country

At Mountlake Terrace High School

4000 Meters Boys Team Scores:

1. Jackson 28

2. Mountlake Terrace 37

3. Marysville Getchell 72

Top individual finishers:

1. Carter Middleton (MT) 13:51

2. Noah Friedrich (J) 14:26

3. Aarav Singh (J) 14:26

4. Mark Tiersma (MT) 14:33

5. Brandon Emory (MG) 14:54

Other top Mountlake Terrace finishers:

7. Christian Cox 15:04

14. Isaac Williams 15:19

15. Dominick Cole 15:24

4000 Meters Girls Team Scores:

1. Jackson 28

2. Marysville Getchell 41

3. Marysville Pilchuck 69

4. Mountlake Terrace 89

Top individual finishers:

1. Selena Bangerter (J) 16:36

2. Emma Hamm (J) 16:48

3. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 17:33

4. Marly Martinez (MG) 17:41

5. Bailey Board (J) 17:53

Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:

9. Sonita Chen 18:30

18. Arielle Analau 19:27

19. Erin Woodman 19:34

20. Jolie Davison 19:36

26. Sadie Sadler 20:23

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Nike 15th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 1; at Cedarcrest Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits