High school sports roundup for Sept. 19-20, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Friday, Sept. 19
Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 43-6
Click here to read the story
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 26; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 55-6
Saturday, Sept. 20
Cross Country
South Whidbey 46th Carl Westling Invitational at South Whidbey High School
Multiple schools including Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace
Click below to see all results:
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Hamlin Park
Mountlake Terrace next meet: 2025 Nike Portland XC; Friday, Sept. 26 at Blue Lake Regional Park
Three Course Challenge in Seaside, Oregon
Multiple schools including Meadowdale
Click below to see all results:
Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett, Kamiak, Shorecrest and Sultan; Thursday, Sept. 24; 3:45 p.m. at Hamlin Park
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.