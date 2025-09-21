Sunday, September 21, 2025
High school sports roundup for Sept. 19-20, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Friday, Sept. 19

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 43-6
Click here to read the story

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 26; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 55-6

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
George Gizzi: passing 4 of 5 for 110 yards, 2 touchdowns
Carmelo LaRocca: rushing 6 for 94 yards, 2 touchdowns
Gaige Lynch: 3 touchdowns including kick returns of 83 and 75 yards.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-0; Everett 1-1, 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 28-13
No details reported
Records: Shorecrest 2-1; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 20

Cross Country

South Whidbey 46th Carl Westling Invitational at South Whidbey High School

Multiple schools including Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace

Click below to see all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253494/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Hamlin Park

Mountlake Terrace next meet: 2025 Nike Portland XC; Friday, Sept. 26 at Blue Lake Regional Park

Three Course Challenge in Seaside, Oregon

Multiple schools including Meadowdale

Click below to see all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253356/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett, Kamiak, Shorecrest and Sultan; Thursday, Sept. 24; 3:45 p.m. at Hamlin Park

 

