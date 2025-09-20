Friday, September 19, 2025
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for Sept. 18, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Sept. 18, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace tied Meadowdale 2-2

Meadowdale junior midfielder Saylor Echelbarger (16) pushes past Mountlake Terrace junior midfielder Taylor Williams (17) on an upfield run during the Hawks-Mavericks game Thursday, Sept. 18 at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Hawks senior defender Sadie Parker (16) sends a long pass upfield in front of Mavericks senior forward Dulce Alvarez (9).
Mavericks sophomore midfielder Victoria Fallarme (6) and Hawks junior midfielder Taylor Williams (17) race for the ball.
Terrace junior forward Abigail Mattens (18) high kicks a goal kick back toward the Mavericks goal in front of Mavs sophomore defender Madison Weigel (7).
Mavericks senior forward Dulce Alvarez (9) sends a shot through two defenders and under the outstretched arms of Hawks junior goalie Jordyn Stokes (1).
Meadowdale junior defender Lilly Sims (8) and Hawks sophomore forward Abby Bernards (3) battle on the near sideline.
Terrace senior defender Daphne Ostberg (13) tangles up with Mavericks junior forward Scarlet Miller (8) just outside the Mavericks penalty box.
Hawks junior midfielder La’akea Manahan (3) brings down a high pass in front of Mavericks senior forward Dulce Alvarez (9).
Terrace junior defender Brynlee Dubiel (11) interrupts a run by Mavericks freshman forward Cam Corwin (15).
Hawks junior goalie Jordyn Stokes (1) blocks a shot attempt by Mavericks sophomore defender Madison Weigel (7).

Mountlake Terrace goals:
La’akea Manahan (Mia Rheinheimer) 10′
Abby Schmicker (Addison Keopraseurt) 27′

Meadowdale goals:
Dulce Alvarez 18′
Victoria Fallarme 60′

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 0-2-1, 2-3-1; Meadowdale 1-0-1, 3-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 4-1
Click here to read the story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-2; Shorewood 1-1, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-1, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-2, 6-4
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Liam Milsted (EW) 6-3, 6-0
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-3, 6-3
Eli Agol (EW) defeated Jaikin Choy (L) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:
Logan Rader/Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Isamu Nakamo/Matthew Vu (L) 7-6, 7-6
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Benny Huerta/Tashi Gilginis (L) 7-5, 7-5
Stas Agol/Caleb Agol (EW) defeated Kaden Chor/Simon Huynh (L) 6-4, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 22; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-2, 6-4
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Kevin Vesvarut (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Ryan Rosenberg (S) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5

Doubles:
Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Edgar Zheng/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Reid Bley/Alder Macky (S) defeated Tenzin Namgyal/Carlos Brown (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:
Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-1, 6-1
Zane Weber (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-1, 6-0
Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Dylan Nguyen (M) 6-3, 7-6

Doubles:
Shane McMullen/Asher Martin (S) defeated Lance Moua/Kai Rowse (M) 6-0, 6-0
Andrew Browcleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Kyong Oh/Nikos Karnickis (M) 6-0, 6-1
Keane Patterson/Micah Koehler (S) defeated Henry Hagen/Riley Braithwaite (M) 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-0
25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Indiria Carey-Boxley: 16 kills
Addy Pontak: 16 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-2; Shorecrest 0-1, 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Glacier Peak Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 20; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-3
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-1
No details reported

Records: Stanwood 2-1; Lynnwood 1-3
Lynnwood next match: Glacier Peak tournament; Saturday, Sept. 20; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Girls Swimming

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 118-52

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 2:13.21
200 medley: Olivia Otto (S) 2:40.16
50 freestyle: Sophie Plano (S) 28.79
100 butterfly: Caitlin Lee (L) 1:14.03
100 freestyle: Lexi Coates (L) 1:04.59
500 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 6:09.82
100 backstroke: Ryane Wright (S) 1:15.70
100 breaststroke: Lexi Coates (L) 1:17.73

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Stanwood (Sarah Veazey, Isla Hollingsworth, Sophie Plano, Alex Marquis) 2:14.64
200 freestyle: Stanwood (Ryane Wright, Tracey Prather, Kaitlynn Helphrey, Alora de Vera) 2:02.12
400 freestyle: Stanwood (Alex Marquis, Malia Brown, Sarah Veazey, Sophie Plano) 4:36.46

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 25; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO