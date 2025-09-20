High school sports roundup for Sept. 18, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace tied Meadowdale 2-2
Mountlake Terrace goals:
La’akea Manahan (Mia Rheinheimer) 10′
Abby Schmicker (Addison Keopraseurt) 27′
Meadowdale goals:
Dulce Alvarez 18′
Victoria Fallarme 60′
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 0-2-1, 2-3-1; Meadowdale 1-0-1, 3-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 4-1
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-2; Shorewood 1-1, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-1, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-2, 6-4
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Liam Milsted (EW) 6-3, 6-0
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-3, 6-3
Eli Agol (EW) defeated Jaikin Choy (L) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles:
Logan Rader/Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Isamu Nakamo/Matthew Vu (L) 7-6, 7-6
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Benny Huerta/Tashi Gilginis (L) 7-5, 7-5
Stas Agol/Caleb Agol (EW) defeated Kaden Chor/Simon Huynh (L) 6-4, 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 22; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-2, 6-4
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Kevin Vesvarut (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Ryan Rosenberg (S) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5
Doubles:
Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Edgar Zheng/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Reid Bley/Alder Macky (S) defeated Tenzin Namgyal/Carlos Brown (MT) 6-3, 6-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-1, 6-1
Zane Weber (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-1, 6-0
Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Dylan Nguyen (M) 6-3, 7-6
Doubles:
Shane McMullen/Asher Martin (S) defeated Lance Moua/Kai Rowse (M) 6-0, 6-0
Andrew Browcleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Kyong Oh/Nikos Karnickis (M) 6-0, 6-1
Keane Patterson/Micah Koehler (S) defeated Henry Hagen/Riley Braithwaite (M) 6-1, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-0
25-19, 25-20, 25-16
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Indiria Carey-Boxley: 16 kills
Addy Pontak: 16 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-2; Shorecrest 0-1, 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Glacier Peak Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 20; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-3
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-1
No details reported
Records: Stanwood 2-1; Lynnwood 1-3
Lynnwood next match: Glacier Peak tournament; Saturday, Sept. 20; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School
Girls Swimming
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 118-52
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 2:13.21
200 medley: Olivia Otto (S) 2:40.16
50 freestyle: Sophie Plano (S) 28.79
100 butterfly: Caitlin Lee (L) 1:14.03
100 freestyle: Lexi Coates (L) 1:04.59
500 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 6:09.82
100 backstroke: Ryane Wright (S) 1:15.70
100 breaststroke: Lexi Coates (L) 1:17.73
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Stanwood (Sarah Veazey, Isla Hollingsworth, Sophie Plano, Alex Marquis) 2:14.64
200 freestyle: Stanwood (Ryane Wright, Tracey Prather, Kaitlynn Helphrey, Alora de Vera) 2:02.12
400 freestyle: Stanwood (Alex Marquis, Malia Brown, Sarah Veazey, Sophie Plano) 4:36.46
Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 25; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
