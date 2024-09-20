High school sports roundup for Sept. 18, 2024

Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 6-2
Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 7-6 (7-1)
Eli Agol/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-3, 6-3
Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (MT) 6-1, 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Lake Stevens 4-3
Singles:
Andrew Hein (LS) defeated Tristan Vista (Lynn) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
Caiden Bernstein (LS) defeated Brandon Trau (Lynn) 7-5, 6-3
Saahith Vangala (LS) defeated Victor Nguyen (Lynn) 6-3, 6-4
Jaikin Choy (Lynn) defeated Colby Flanders (LS) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (Lynn) defeated George Lapin/Peter Lapin (LS) 6-4, 6-2
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (Lynn) defeated Luke Heinemann/Owen Packard (LS) 6-0, 6-0
Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynn) defeated Aidan Bringedahl/Mateo Rivera (LS) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
JD Drake (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-2, 6-1
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-0, 6-0
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-1
Zack Binz (S) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Peter Kosten/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-2, 6-0
Drew Johnson/Oliver Truong (S) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Josh Lee (M) 6-1, 6-1
Chase Hanby/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Aaron Hurlbut/Sebastian Summers (M) 6-1, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-1
25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-23
Edmonds-Woodway key performers:
Addy Pontak: 23 digs, 5 aces and 3 assists
Neeva Travis: 16 assists and 4 digs
Reinna Mostrales: 10 digs and 9 kills
Sawyer Hiatt: 10 kills and 4 digs
Chloe Chan: 9 digs
Makayla Hansen: 9 assists
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-0; Shorecrest 0-1, 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 1-1; Meadowdale 0-1, 1-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept, 19; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Cross Country
Arlington/Everett/Marysville Pilchuck/Meadowdale
at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Boys team scores:
1. Meadowdale 31
2. Arlington 36
3. Everett 66
4. Marysville-Pilchuck 113
Top boys’ finishers:
1. Landon Smith (Meadow) 12:48
2. Matthew Patterson (Meadow) 12:57
3. Noah Bumgardner (A) 13:01
4. Lucas Watts (A) 13:08
5. John Patterson (Meadow) 13:12
6. Isaac Pratt (E) 13:13
7. Josiah Pratt (E) 13:19
8. Connor Tolzman (A) 13:24
9. Matthew Seyum (Meadow) 13:25
10. Benjamin Coupaud (A) 13:26
Girls team scores:
1. Arlington 21
2. Meadowdale 63
3. Marysville Pilchuck 76
4. Everett 81
Top girls’ finishers:
1. Brooke Henkin (A) 15:46
2. Raelyn Oetzel (A) 16:12
3. Anabelle Klein (A) 16:13
4. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 16:17
5. Marley Maquilling (Meadow) 16:38
6. River Zanis (Meadow) 16:47
7. Ava Jensen (A) 16:57
8. Amelia Potong (A) 16:57
9. Lucie Gaudin (A) 17:02
10. Renee Abeyta (MP) 17:11
Click below for overall results:
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/237854/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: Three Course Challenge; Saturday, Sept. 21; Seaside, Oregon
— Compiled by Steve Willits
