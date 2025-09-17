High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals (assists):

Bella Drietzler: (Janie Hanson) 7th minute

Maddy Bryant: (Jane Miceli) 8th minute

Janie Hanson: (Bella Drietzler) 11th minute

Janie Hanson: 11th minute

Amelia Miller: 15th minute

Audrey Rothmeir: (Natalie Maxey) 28th minute

Natalie Maxey: (Amelia Miller) 40th minute

Maddy Bryant: (Amelia Miller) 48th minute

Janie Hanson: (Alyshia White) 55th minute

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

Morgan Smith

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 2-2; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: at Archbiship Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 2-1

Meadowdale goals:

Abby Bernards

Kyla Johns

Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Arlington 1-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

Shorewood goals:

Jasmine Bea Lumbera 2

McKenna Anderson

Sky Helstad

Rilan Fly

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Taylor Williams (Mia Rheinheimer)

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 94-73

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 123-46

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 106-37

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 2:45 p.m. Lynnwood Pool

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 117-66

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Girls team scores:

1. Shorewood 24

2. Glacier Peak 44

3. Mountlake Terrace 65

4. Cascade DNQ

Boys team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 24

2. Shorewood 32

3. Mountlake Terrace 82

4. Cascade 112

Click below to see full results:

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/257425/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: 46th Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 20; 9 a.m. at South Whidbey High School