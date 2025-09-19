High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace

25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept.18; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-0, 6-0

Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Taylor Wycoff (M) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Mova (M) 6-0, 6-2

Alder Macky/Ryan Rosenberg (S) defeated Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) 6-0, 6-1

Elliott Marter/Scott Swartzwelder (S) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis (M) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Caiden Bernstein (LS) defeated Victor Nguyen (Ly) 6-4, 4-6, 10-6

Colby Flanders (LS) defeated Cole Betancourt (Ly) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5

Andres Robles (LS) defeated Joakin Choy (Ly) 6-1, 6-3

Conner Anders-Freshwater (LS) defeated Kaden Choy (Ly) 6-3, 7-6

Doubles:

Soahith Vangala/Peter Lapin (LS) defeated Jacob Seuferling/Isamu Nakono (Ly) 6-1, 6-0

Clement Vrlloq/James Eichert (LS) defeated Simon Hyunh/Kevin Phan (Ly) 6-3, 6-2

Gabe Duchesne/Kaden Schwenke (LS) defeated Ari Bettrom/Payton Cristobal (Ly) 6-2, 7-6

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Everett and Lynnwood

at McCollum Park (2 miles)

Girls team scores:

1. Arlington 23

2. Edmonds-Woodway 41

3. Everett 87

4. Lynnwood 93

Top 10 girls individual finishers:

1. Anabelle Klein (A) 11:52

2. Raelyn Oetzel (A) 12:03

3. Ravenna Tysland (EW) 12:48

4. Charley Weitkamp (L) 12:48

5. Iylee Belisle (A) 12:49

6. Aliah Karl (EW) 12:49

7. Claire Ely (A) 12:56

8. Addy Smith (A) 12:57

9. Taylor Gaschk (EW) 13:10

10. Isabella Offerman (EW) 13:25

Boys team scores:

1. Arlington 23

2. Edmonds-Woodway 36

3. Everett 83

4. Lynnwood 112

Top 10 boys individual finishers:

1. Chase Koenigs (A) 10:01

2. Harrison Miller (EW) 10:16

3. Brenden Roehl (A) 10:17

4. Joshua Nguyen (A) 10:18

5. Oscar Burns (EW) 10:18

6. Sam Fountain (EW) 10:21

7. Caden Mace (A) 10:26

8. Joseph Fournier (A) 10:27

9. Clayton Martinsen (A) 10:27

10. Will Thompson (EW) 10:31

Click below for all results:

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/259596/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington, Cascade, Marysville Getchell and Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 24 at Weston High School in Arlington

Lynnwood next meet: 46th Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 20; 9 a.m. at South Whidbey High School