High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2024

Boys Tennis
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
at Lynnwood High School
Singles:
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2
Brandon Tran (L) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-4, 6-2
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles:
Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) defeated Brandon Vuong/Joshua Bozick (MT) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Edgar Zheng/Charlie Schofield 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)
Jayden Ha/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Tyson Castandea/Hai Ho (MT) 0-6, 6-2, 10-7
Records: Lynnwood 2-2: Mountlake Terrace 2-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Lake Stevens; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-1, 6-0
Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-1, 6-3
Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-2, 6-1
Taylor Wyckoff (EW) defeated Finn Crawford (M) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles:
Simon Branch/Cooper Giles (EW) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3
Ben Browne/Eli Agol (EW) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Josh Lee (M) 6-2, 6-2
Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Sebastian Summers/Aaron Hurlbut (M) 6-0, 7-6 (9-7)
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Meadowdale 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
