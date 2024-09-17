High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2024

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

at Lynnwood High School

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2

Brandon Tran (L) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-4, 6-2

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:

Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) defeated Brandon Vuong/Joshua Bozick (MT) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Edgar Zheng/Charlie Schofield 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

Jayden Ha/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Tyson Castandea/Hai Ho (MT) 0-6, 6-2, 10-7

Records: Lynnwood 2-2: Mountlake Terrace 2-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Lake Stevens; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-1, 6-0

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-1, 6-3

Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-2, 6-1

Taylor Wyckoff (EW) defeated Finn Crawford (M) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Simon Branch/Cooper Giles (EW) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

Ben Browne/Eli Agol (EW) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Josh Lee (M) 6-2, 6-2

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Sebastian Summers/Aaron Hurlbut (M) 6-0, 7-6 (9-7)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Meadowdale 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits