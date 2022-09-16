High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2022

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 7-0
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin (5)
– Claire August
– Ava Hunt
Assists: Ava Hunt (2), Morgan Damschen (2)
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 3-0; Marysville Getchell 0-4, 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Monday, Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1, 3-0-1; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-2-0, 1-3-0
Edmonds Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 6 p.m.
Meadowdale vs Shorewood
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday, Sept. 17; 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0-0, 2-0-0; Lynnwood 0-3-0, 0-3-0
Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Saturday, Sept. 17; 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-2
25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 23-25, 15-8
Mountlake Terrace Individual stats:
– Jessie Tong: 16 kills, 8 digs and 4 aces
– Haley Trinh: 19 digs and 4 aces
– Sarah Maricutu: 16 assists, 18 digs and 2 aces
– Maya Faulkner: 4 kills and 10 digs
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 2-1; Marysville Getchell 0-2, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 20: 7 p.m.
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 3-0
25-21, 25-13, 25-15
Records (league and overall): Jackson 0-0, 3-1;Lynnwood 2-0, 3-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Marysville-Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 2-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Swimming
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 104-62
Individual Event Winners:
200 freestyle- Madeline Van Hooser (MT) 2:08.87
200 medley- Evie Hoff (S) 2:28.37
50 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (S) 27.56
100 butterfly- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:07.06
100 freestyle- Van Hooser (MT) 58.22
500 freestyle- Cameron Bell (S) 6:00.97
100 backstroke- Emily Lin (S) 1:11.66
100 breaststroke- Vuong (MT) 1:16.16
Relay Event Winners:
200 medley- Shorewood (Lin, Malaina Mirabueno, Anderson, Hoff) 2:03.84
200 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Van Hooser, Molly Veleber, Katie Lombard, Vuong) 1:50.40
400 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Jenny Karlsen, Veleber, Kaylyn Takeya, Van Hooser) 4:08.78
Mountlake Terrace next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 3:15 p.m.
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood
Individual Event Winners:
200 freestyle- Iris Cho (K) 2:09.96
200 medley- Aida Park (K) 2:25.03
50 freestyle- Eva Cunnington (K) 29.31
100 butterfly- Park (K) 1:08.22
100 freestyle- Katie Zou (K) 1:01.83
500 freestyle- Cho (K) 5:57.51
100 backstroke- Julia Truong (K) 1:16.06
100 breaststroke- Rebecca Coates (L) 1:19.50
Relay Event Winners:
200 medley- Kamiak (Park, Sophia Miga, Cho, Cunnington) 2:08.84
200 freestyle- Kamiak (Zou, Cunnington, Miga, Cho) 1:54.79
400 freestyle- Kamiak (Park, Truong, Zou, Anna Smirnova) 4:18.74
Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 4:30 p.m. at Innis Arden Pool
Boys Tennis
Lynnwood vs Everett
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Football
Mariner defeated Meadowdale 26-8
The Marauders scored two defensive touchdowns and jumped out to an 20-0 first-quarter lead on their way to their third straight victory to start the season. The Mavericks’ only touchdown came on a long pass from quarterback Cameron Platt to receiver Cameron McCormack in the second quarter.
Records: Mariner 3-0; Meadowdale 0-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium
Cross Country
Edmonds-Woodway vs Kamiak
at Ballinger Park- 4000 Meters
Boys Team Scores:
Kamiak 23
Edmonds-Woodway 34
Boys Top Finishers:
1. Will Lesyna (K) 12:38
2. Kai Ushikubo (EW) 12:56
3. Matthew Gatherum (K) 13:13
4. Reece Raaum (K) 13:14
5. Ciaran Brennan (EW) 13:15
6. Luke Blomberg (EW) 13:21
7. Cole Henriksen (K) 13:24
8. Luke Garcia (K) 13:29
9. Boden Chapek (EW) 13:37
10. Braden Watkins (K) 13:38
Girls Team Scores:
Kamiak 17
Edmonds-Woodway 41
Girls Top Finishers:
1. Katelyn Booth (K) 16:06
2. Bella Hasan (K) 16:16
3. Madeline Graves (K) 16:31
4. Molly Lesyna (K) 16:40
5. Lily Kamila (EW) 16:44
6. Aliah Karl (EW) 16:51
7. Jaxin Holloway (K) 16:57
8. Chloe Bundy (K) 16:57
9. Kayla Radovich (EW) 17:34
10. Ella Suico (EW) 17:34
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Nike Portland XC; Saturday, Sept. 24
Glacier Peak/Lynnwood/Snohomish
at Valley View Middle School- 5000 Meters
Boys Team Scores:
Glacier Peak 16
Snohomish 47
Lynnwood 83
Boys Top Finishers:
1. Levi Nichols (GP) 16:42
2. Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 16:44
3. Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 17:21
4. Joachim Jakuc (GP) 17:29
5. Johns Jett (S) 17:36
6. Mason Strasser (GP) 17:36
7. Charlie Roberts (GP) 18:03
8. Kieran Johanski (GP) 18:04
9. Jackson Fahey (GP) 18:29
10. Diego Corchado (S) 18:34
Top Lynnwood Finishers:
16. Richard Choy 19:15
21. Kale Solomon 20:24
24. Lukman Bendawi 21:42
25. Bryson Le 21:54
Girls Team Scores:
Glacier Peak 31
Snohomish 32
Lynnwood 69
Girls Top Finishers:
1. Paige Gerrard (S) 19:25
2. Clara Diepenbrock (GP) 20:28
3. Rachel Elliott (L) 20:52
4. Allison Skoog (GP) 21:10
5. Ashley Taylor (S) 22:23
6. Brooklyn Gildersleeve-Stiles (S) 22:33
7. Makena Rose (GP) 22:43
8. Gina Griffin (GP) 22:45
9. Elizabeth Weatherhogge (S) 23:08
10. Kaitlyn Fisher (GP) 23:16
Other Lynnwood Top Finishers:
12. Kathryn Potter 23:50
27. Alina Schrader 28:32
28. Cora Weeks 28:34
Lynnwood next meet: 43rd Annual South Whidbey Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday, Sept. 17
— Compiled by Steve Willits
