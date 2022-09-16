High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2022

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 7-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin (5)

– Claire August

– Ava Hunt

Assists: Ava Hunt (2), Morgan Damschen (2)

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 3-0; Marysville Getchell 0-4, 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Monday, Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1, 3-0-1; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-2-0, 1-3-0

Edmonds Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 6 p.m.

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday, Sept. 17; 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 8-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0-0, 2-0-0; Lynnwood 0-3-0, 0-3-0

Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Saturday, Sept. 17; 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-2

25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 23-25, 15-8

Mountlake Terrace Individual stats:

– Jessie Tong: 16 kills, 8 digs and 4 aces

– Haley Trinh: 19 digs and 4 aces

– Sarah Maricutu: 16 assists, 18 digs and 2 aces

– Maya Faulkner: 4 kills and 10 digs

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 2-1; Marysville Getchell 0-2, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 20: 7 p.m.

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 3-0

25-21, 25-13, 25-15

Records (league and overall): Jackson 0-0, 3-1;Lynnwood 2-0, 3-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville-Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 2-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Swimming

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 104-62

Individual Event Winners:

200 freestyle- Madeline Van Hooser (MT) 2:08.87

200 medley- Evie Hoff (S) 2:28.37

50 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (S) 27.56

100 butterfly- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:07.06

100 freestyle- Van Hooser (MT) 58.22

500 freestyle- Cameron Bell (S) 6:00.97

100 backstroke- Emily Lin (S) 1:11.66

100 breaststroke- Vuong (MT) 1:16.16

Relay Event Winners:

200 medley- Shorewood (Lin, Malaina Mirabueno, Anderson, Hoff) 2:03.84

200 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Van Hooser, Molly Veleber, Katie Lombard, Vuong) 1:50.40

400 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Jenny Karlsen, Veleber, Kaylyn Takeya, Van Hooser) 4:08.78

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 3:15 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood

Individual Event Winners:

200 freestyle- Iris Cho (K) 2:09.96

200 medley- Aida Park (K) 2:25.03

50 freestyle- Eva Cunnington (K) 29.31

100 butterfly- Park (K) 1:08.22

100 freestyle- Katie Zou (K) 1:01.83

500 freestyle- Cho (K) 5:57.51

100 backstroke- Julia Truong (K) 1:16.06

100 breaststroke- Rebecca Coates (L) 1:19.50

Relay Event Winners:

200 medley- Kamiak (Park, Sophia Miga, Cho, Cunnington) 2:08.84

200 freestyle- Kamiak (Zou, Cunnington, Miga, Cho) 1:54.79

400 freestyle- Kamiak (Park, Truong, Zou, Anna Smirnova) 4:18.74

Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 4:30 p.m. at Innis Arden Pool

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood vs Everett

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Football

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 26-8

The Marauders scored two defensive touchdowns and jumped out to an 20-0 first-quarter lead on their way to their third straight victory to start the season. The Mavericks’ only touchdown came on a long pass from quarterback Cameron Platt to receiver Cameron McCormack in the second quarter.

Records: Mariner 3-0; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium

Cross Country

Edmonds-Woodway vs Kamiak

at Ballinger Park- 4000 Meters

Boys Team Scores:

Kamiak 23

Edmonds-Woodway 34

Boys Top Finishers:

1. Will Lesyna (K) 12:38

2. Kai Ushikubo (EW) 12:56

3. Matthew Gatherum (K) 13:13

4. Reece Raaum (K) 13:14

5. Ciaran Brennan (EW) 13:15

6. Luke Blomberg (EW) 13:21

7. Cole Henriksen (K) 13:24

8. Luke Garcia (K) 13:29

9. Boden Chapek (EW) 13:37

10. Braden Watkins (K) 13:38

Girls Team Scores:

Kamiak 17

Edmonds-Woodway 41

Girls Top Finishers:

1. Katelyn Booth (K) 16:06

2. Bella Hasan (K) 16:16

3. Madeline Graves (K) 16:31

4. Molly Lesyna (K) 16:40

5. Lily Kamila (EW) 16:44

6. Aliah Karl (EW) 16:51

7. Jaxin Holloway (K) 16:57

8. Chloe Bundy (K) 16:57

9. Kayla Radovich (EW) 17:34

10. Ella Suico (EW) 17:34

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Nike Portland XC; Saturday, Sept. 24

Glacier Peak/Lynnwood/Snohomish

at Valley View Middle School- 5000 Meters

Boys Team Scores:

Glacier Peak 16

Snohomish 47

Lynnwood 83

Boys Top Finishers:

1. Levi Nichols (GP) 16:42

2. Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 16:44

3. Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 17:21

4. Joachim Jakuc (GP) 17:29

5. Johns Jett (S) 17:36

6. Mason Strasser (GP) 17:36

7. Charlie Roberts (GP) 18:03

8. Kieran Johanski (GP) 18:04

9. Jackson Fahey (GP) 18:29

10. Diego Corchado (S) 18:34

Top Lynnwood Finishers:

16. Richard Choy 19:15

21. Kale Solomon 20:24

24. Lukman Bendawi 21:42

25. Bryson Le 21:54

Girls Team Scores:

Glacier Peak 31

Snohomish 32

Lynnwood 69

Girls Top Finishers:

1. Paige Gerrard (S) 19:25

2. Clara Diepenbrock (GP) 20:28

3. Rachel Elliott (L) 20:52

4. Allison Skoog (GP) 21:10

5. Ashley Taylor (S) 22:23

6. Brooklyn Gildersleeve-Stiles (S) 22:33

7. Makena Rose (GP) 22:43

8. Gina Griffin (GP) 22:45

9. Elizabeth Weatherhogge (S) 23:08

10. Kaitlyn Fisher (GP) 23:16

Other Lynnwood Top Finishers:

12. Kathryn Potter 23:50

27. Alina Schrader 28:32

28. Cora Weeks 28:34

Lynnwood next meet: 43rd Annual South Whidbey Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday, Sept. 17

— Compiled by Steve Willits