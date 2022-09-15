High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022

Boys Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1
Singles:
Aden Le (MT) defeated Kane Selapack (MG) 6-4, 6-2
Keegan Brennan (MG) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 4-6, 7-5, 10-2
Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-4, 6-1
Owen Smith (MT) defeated Ethan Downing (MG) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5
Doubles:
Hans Bahm/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Chase Marciniak/Keith Kirkwood (MG) 6-1, 6-2
Hai Ho/Yash Verma (MT) defeated Tyler White/Owen Dudder (MG) 6-4, 6-4
Braedon Davidson/Davis Gonzaga (MT) defeated Connor Olmsted/Mason Holaday (MG) 5-7, 7-5, 10-7
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Bothell; Friday, Sept. 16; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 6-1
Singles:
Cade Strickland (S) defeated Russell Anderson (EW) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Mateo Gonzales (S) 6-1, 6-2
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Ethan Coster (S) 6-2, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Rydge Longenecker (S) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Leif Hodkinson/LJ Caldwell (S) 6-1, 6-0
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated David Doty/Enzo Porletto (S) 6-0, 6-0
Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Jesse Wettstaedt/Caplin Sturlaugson (S) 6-0, 6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Zach Overbay (M) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-1, 6-1
Brett De la Fuenta (M) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-3, 7-5
Jacob Shafer (M) defeated Jacob McClellan (L) 6-3, 6-0
Justice Funston (M) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Parker Mann/Myles Bauchman (M) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-2, 6-4
Connor Dayley/Matthew Gunter (M) defeated Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) 7-5, 3-6, 10-2
Harlan Rowe/Lucas McCullough (M) defeated Jaden Pham/Connor Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Monroe 3-1
25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Paige Gessey: 14 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks
– Sammy Horner: 9 kills and 9 digs
– Hannah Johnson: 8 kills and 4 blocks
– Eva Sum: 12 digs and 2 aces
– Charlie Thomas: 35 assists and 3 kills
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 3-0; Monroe 1-1, 1-1
Lynnwood next match; at Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1
15-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes: 31 digs and 7 aces
– Tanna Kollen: 8 kills and 7 aces
– Aubrey Congdon: 18 assists
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2; Shorewood 0-2, 2-2
Meadowdale next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.