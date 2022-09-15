High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022

Boys Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1

Singles:

Aden Le (MT) defeated Kane Selapack (MG) 6-4, 6-2

Keegan Brennan (MG) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 4-6, 7-5, 10-2

Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-4, 6-1

Owen Smith (MT) defeated Ethan Downing (MG) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5

Doubles:

Hans Bahm/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Chase Marciniak/Keith Kirkwood (MG) 6-1, 6-2

Hai Ho/Yash Verma (MT) defeated Tyler White/Owen Dudder (MG) 6-4, 6-4

Braedon Davidson/Davis Gonzaga (MT) defeated Connor Olmsted/Mason Holaday (MG) 5-7, 7-5, 10-7

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Bothell; Friday, Sept. 16; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 6-1

Singles:

Cade Strickland (S) defeated Russell Anderson (EW) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Mateo Gonzales (S) 6-1, 6-2

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Ethan Coster (S) 6-2, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Rydge Longenecker (S) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Leif Hodkinson/LJ Caldwell (S) 6-1, 6-0

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated David Doty/Enzo Porletto (S) 6-0, 6-0

Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Jesse Wettstaedt/Caplin Sturlaugson (S) 6-0, 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Zach Overbay (M) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-1, 6-1

Brett De la Fuenta (M) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-3, 7-5

Jacob Shafer (M) defeated Jacob McClellan (L) 6-3, 6-0

Justice Funston (M) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Parker Mann/Myles Bauchman (M) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-2, 6-4

Connor Dayley/Matthew Gunter (M) defeated Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) 7-5, 3-6, 10-2

Harlan Rowe/Lucas McCullough (M) defeated Jaden Pham/Connor Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Monroe 3-1

25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Paige Gessey: 14 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks

– Sammy Horner: 9 kills and 9 digs

– Hannah Johnson: 8 kills and 4 blocks

– Eva Sum: 12 digs and 2 aces

– Charlie Thomas: 35 assists and 3 kills

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 3-0; Monroe 1-1, 1-1

Lynnwood next match; at Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1

15-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes: 31 digs and 7 aces

– Tanna Kollen: 8 kills and 7 aces

– Aubrey Congdon: 18 assists

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2; Shorewood 0-2, 2-2

Meadowdale next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits