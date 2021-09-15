High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2021

Girls Swimming

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 119-51

200 medley relay- Shorewood (Katie Freshwater, Malaina Mirabueno, Evie Hoff, Cameron Bell) 2:03.81; 200 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (SW) 2:18.37; 200 individual relay- Cameron Bell (SW) 2:27.75; 50 freestyle- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 26.41; 100 butterfly- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:08.72; 100 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (SW) 1:02.97; 500 freestyle- Cameron Bell (SW) 5:57.50; 200 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Malaina Mirabueno, Evie Hoff, Lindsay Rand, Brooke Anderson) 1:54.84; 100 backstroke- Katie Freshwater (SW) 1:08.84; 100 breaststroke- Malaina Mirabueno (SW) 1:16.56; 400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Katie Freshwater, Brooke Anderson, Emily Lin, Cameron Bell) 4:14.81

Mountlake Terrace next meet; at Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 16; 3 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 127-43

200 medley- Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, El Howson, Quinn Whorley, Miranda Thompson) 1:59.72; 200 freestyle- Maddie Eaves (SC) 2:21.86; 200 individual medley- El Howson (SC) 2:26.14; 50 freestyle- Quinn Whorley (SC) 27.02; 100 butterfly- El Howson (SC) 1:09.52; 100 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 1:01.77; 500 freestyle- Miranda Thompson (SC) 5:46.93; 200 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Maddie Eaves, Ceiba Ybarra, Mia Sanchez, Aila Howson) 2:02.92; 100 backstroke- Faith Murray (L) 1:08.04; 100 breaststroke- Aila Howson (SC) 1:15.36; 400 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Miranda Thompson, El Howson, Owan Fralick, Quinn Whorley) 4:07.27

Lynnwood next meet; vs Jackson; Thursday Sept. 16; 2:30 p.m. at WEST Coast Aquatics

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 2-0

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– Nikki Dallas

– Rachel Reitz

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout

– Maci Mork (3rd of the season)

Records: Meadowdale 2-1-1; Marysville Getchell 1-2

Meadowdale next match; at Snohomish; Thursday Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Deanna Montero Vega (2)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 1-2

Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Monroe; Thursday Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Snohomish goal scorers:

– Sara Rodgers

– Cheyenne Rodger

Snohomish combined goalkeeper shutout

– Taylor Graham

– Catherine Greene

Records: Snohomish 3-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1-3

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Marysville Getchell; Thursday Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 5-0

Monroe goal scorers:

– Elle Greear (2)

– Taylor Nelson (2)

– Megan Hurley

Records: Monroe 2-0; Lynnwood 1-3

Lynnwood next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1

23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Kaitlyn Jensen 16 kills, 18 digs and 2 blocks

– Katelyn Ely 12 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs and 1 block

– Ruby Langfeldt 18 digs and 1 ace

– Siena Stewart 32 assists, 2 aces and 6 digs

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

– Carly Scallan 6 kills, 4 aces and 5 digs

– Emily Hamre 19 assists and 6 digs

– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 5 kills and 1 block

– Zaley Kaaumoana Tim Sing 2 kills, 2 aces and 12 digs

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Monroe; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-23, 25-17, 25-16

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 17 digs

– Aubrey Congdon 4 aces, 9 assists and 7 digs

– Eden Thoesen 9 assists

– Anna Kollen 6 kills

Marysville Getchell individual stats:

– Kerragyn Heacock 9 kills and 11 digs

– Sophie Gold 8 assists and 9 digs

– Katie Castaneda 15 digs

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Marysville Getchell 1-2

Meadowdale next match; vs Snohomish; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 3-2

25-27, 27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Sarah McAlister 12 kills and 10 digs

– Hannah Johnson 9 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces and 7 digs

Records: Monroe 1-1; Lynnwood 2-1

Lynnwood next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday Sept.16; 7 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-20, 25-12, 25-8

Snohomish individual stats:

– Lauren Ellis 12 digs

– Liviya Harrison 12 kills

– Katie Stern 20 assists

– Kelsey Nichols 11 digs

– Anika Smith 8 digs

– Anneke Hanson 6 kills

Records: Snohomish 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits