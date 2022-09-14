HIgh school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2022

Posted: September 14, 2022 18

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin (2)
– Laura Rice
– Ava Hunt

Assists: Dani Cortezzo, Laura Rice

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 2-0; Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1

Goal scorers:
– Kate Baldock
– Jane Hanson
– Melia Plumis

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1, 2-0-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-0, 1-3-0
Edmonds Woodway next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept.15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-2

Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Izzy Fallarme
– Hazel Maxwell
– Rachel Reitz

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1-0; 1-1-0; Monroe 1-1-0, 1-1-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0-0, 2-0-0; Lynnwood 0-2-0, 0-2-0
Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-22, 26-24, 25-16

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Lucy Barton: 5 kills, 8 digs and 3 aces
– Indira Carey-Boxley: 7 kills and 5 blocks
– Sydney Patelle: 18 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces
– Kate McCarthy: 5 kills and 3 digs

Marysville Getchell individual stats:
– Maricella Scott: 12 digs
– Brooke Gilbert: 10 digs
– Quinn Gleason: 5 kills
– Milina Ngep: 5 kills

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-0; Marysville Getchell 0-1, 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Haley Trinh: 24 digs and 9 aces
– Jessie Tong: 19 kills
– Maya Faulkner: 12 digs and 4 kills
– Sarah Maricutu: 25 assists and 8 digs

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
– Anna Dantas: 13 kills, 9 aces, 16 digs and 11 assists
– Ashlie Raymon: 5 kills, 3 blocks and 4 digs

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck: 1-0, 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 118-47

Relay Winners:
200 Medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Janey Ryu, Claire Smith, Iris Cho)
200 Freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Aida Park, Eva Cunnington, Ryu)
400 Freestyle: Kamiak (Park, Cho, Katie Zou, Lorenzo)

Individual Winners:
200 Freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 2:05.90
200 Medley: Cho (K) 2:26.61
50 Freestyle: Lorenzo (K) 26.68
100 Butterfly: Cho (K) 1:05.49
100 Freestyle: Smith (K) 59.99
500 freestyle: Ryu (K) 5:32.53
100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:05.23
100 breaststroke: Ryu (K) 1:15.98

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mariner vs Edmonds-Woodway
No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
No details reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME