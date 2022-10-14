High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0
25-21, 25-8, 25-18
Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 11 kills
Sofia Brockmeyer: 9 aces
Mia Johns: 6 kills
Marysville-Pilchuck individual stats:
Aideen Bobadilla: 8 digs, 2 aces
Bekah Carter: 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks
Jasmin Kilroy: 4 digs, 1 block
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-1, 10-2; Marysville Pilchuck 5-5, 5-5
Meadowdale next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Oct.17; 7 p.m.
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-20, 25-11, 25-11
Monroe individual stats:
Jess Mahler: 11 kills
Ava Teague: 7 kills
Sawyer Mahler: 6 aces
Sara Skold: 10 assists
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Jessie Tong: 11 digs, 5 kills
Haley Trinh: 11 digs
Maya Faulkner: 11 digs, 3 kills
Records (league and overall): Monroe 7-3, 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 2-8, 4-8
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls soccer
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Monroe goal: Megan Hurley, assisted by Sydney Garner
Records (league and overall): Monroe 7-5-0, 7-5-0; Mountlake Terrace 8-2-2, 8-2-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville-Getchell defeated Lynnwood 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-11-0, 2-11-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls swimming
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 129-51
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Jillian Guerra (J) 2:10.82
200 medley: Julia Song (J) 2:25.33
50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.55
Diving: Anna Lynn Wilson (J) 138.75
100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:00.38
100 freestyle: Megan Wang (J) 1:00.63
500 freestyle: Kaylyn Takeya (MT) 6:11.42
100 backstroke: Celina Hernandez-Murillo (J) 1:08.32
100 breaststroke: Hoyla (J) 1:13.74
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Lindsay Catli, Evelyn O’Neal, Hoyla, Song) 1:59.70
200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Hoyla, Hernandez-Murillo, Song) 1:43.89
400 freestyle: Jackson (Addyson Gamradt, Sudharshini Surendran, Rachel Albright, Wang) 4:39.68
Records: Jackson 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale vs Shorewood
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
— Compiled by Steve Willits
