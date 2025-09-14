Saturday, September 13, 2025
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 44-0

Hawks junior quarterback Taylin Gates (26) runs ahead of Lynnwood’s defense during the Terrace-Lynnwood matchup Friday, Sept. 12, at Edmonds Stadium. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Terrace’s fan section celebrates a 44-0 victory over the Lynnwood Royals.
Lynnwood senior Jaceer Brooks (20) evades a tackle attempted by Terrace junior Zach MacDonald (54).
Lynnwood senior Kevin Sandhu (18) prepares to throw while Terrace closes in.
Hawks players celebrate a touchdown.

Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:
Nate Brown 3 yard TD run
Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run
Jackson Wallis 19 yard TD pass from Mason Wilson
Cody Ekanayake 9 yard TD run
Aaron Hatfield 44 yard TD punt return
Owen Boswell 6 yard TD run

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Passing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 7, 92 yards, 1 TD
Alexander Robinson: 0 for 1

Rushing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 74 yards, 1 TD
Owen Boswell: 8 for 66 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 6 for 30 yards, 1 TD
Tommy Geyer: 2 for 30 yards
Taylin Gates: 2 for 24 yards
Wyatt Hawkins: 3 for 20 yards
Ely Meegan: 1 for 6 yards
Nate Brown: 2 for 5 yards
Alexander Robinson: 1 for -1 yard

Receiving:
Nate Brown: 2 for 33 yards
Aaron Hatfield: 1 for 22 yards
Jackson Wallis: 1 for 19 yards, 1 TD
Ely Meegan: 1 for 13 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 5 yards

Leading tacklers:
Andrew McBride: 6
Cody Ekanayake: 5
Jackson Wallis: 5
Ely Meegan: 5
Nate Brown: 4

Tackles for loss:
Jackson Wallis: 2 (1 sack)
Zach McDonald: 1.5
Owen Boswell: 1
Wyatt Hawkins: 1
Andrew McBride: 1
Ely Meegan: 1
Taylin Gates: 0.5
Aaron Hatfield: 0.5
Ryan Pineda: 0.5

Defensive fumbles recovered:
Ahmad Khan: 1
Jackson Wallis: 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept, 19; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 16-8
Click here to read story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Monroe 0-1, 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 35-14

Meadowdale senior receiver Kealoha Kepo’o-Sebate (right) hauls in a long pass for a Maverick first down deep in Shorewood territory in the first half of the Sept. 12 game at Edmonds Stadium. Kepo’o-Sebate caught a Zekiah Gamble pass in the second quarter for the Maverick’s second touchdown of the game. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Mavs’ senior running back Aidan Osborne (36) carries the ball in the Meadowdale home opener against Shorewood.
Meadowdale junior lineman Henry Kaalekahi (52) celebrates after recovering a Shorewood fumble.
Meadowdale Cheer performs their routine on the field at halftime .
Meadowdale junior running back Cayden Rivera (2) gives a stiff arm to a Shorewood defender for a gain up the middle.
Meadowdale defensemen including Aidan Osborne (36), Matthew Sleipness (27), William Hernandez-Chavez (99) and Jamier Perry (11) bring down a Shorewood runner.

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO