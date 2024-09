High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2024

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Meadowdale goals:

Izzy Fallarme (2)

Madison Weigel (2)

Dulce Alvarez

Victoria Fallarme

Kyla Johns

Taylor Meyer

Aubri Sadler

Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:

Jordan Brannon

Baili Kothe

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 2-1; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, Sep. 17; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Granite Falls; Saturday, Sept.14; 2 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 1-0

Taylor Williams scored the game’s only goal at the 48th minute mark as the Hawks won their first game of the season. Abby Schmicker was credited with the assist and goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes made six saves for the shutout.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-1; Shorecrest 0-1, 2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 14; 1 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Ari Sullivan

Julianne Buchan

Archbishop Murphy assists:

Kylie Hendry

Chloe McCoy

Archbishop Murphy goalkeeper shutout:

Elle Kahn

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Everett 3-1

Lynnwood individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 10 kills and 6 aces

Audrey Williams: 8 kills

Evangeline Sum: 32 assists and 4 aces

Makeno Kaleo: 7 kills and 1 ace

Ady Morgan: 7 kills and 8 digs

Everett individual stats:

Ava Gonzalez: 21 kills, 12 digs, 4 aces and 1 block

Ava Urbanozo: 35 assists, 13 digs and 3 aces

Makiah Ross-Rutter: 5 kills and 1 block

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Everett 1-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Inglemoor defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

25-19, 11-25, 25-14, 15-25, 14-16

Records: Inglemoor 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: Monroe Volleyball Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 14; 8 a.m. at Monroe High School

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-1, 6-1

Brandon Tran (L) defeated Kyle Nong (M) 6-2, 6-2

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-1, 6-4

Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles:

Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) defeated Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Josh Lee/ Sebastian Summers (M) 6-0, 6-1

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Aaron Hurlbut/Caleb Braithwaite (M) 6-4, 2-6, 10-8

Records: Lynnwood 1-2; Meadowdale 1-1

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 7-0

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Ilya Tambanua (Mar) 6-1, 6-1

Owen Smith (MT) defeated Elian Gonzalez (Mar) 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (9-7)

Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Henry Nguyen (Mar) 6-2, 6-1

Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Brian Truong-Le (Mar) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8

Doubles:

Josh Bozick/Ley Ballard (MT) defeated Nathan Na/Justin Moh (Mar) 6-2, 6-0

Edgar Zheng/Charlie Schofield (MT) Oliver Tetelepta/Bien Clarin (Mar) 6-1, 6-1

Tyson Castaneda/Cyrus McMillion (MT) defeated Dustin Dao/Alex Le (Mar) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Mariner 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Ethan Tong (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Khaitam Huynh (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Kellen Flatt (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Eli Pratt (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Lochlan Shevlin/Parker Campbell (AM) 6-2, 6-1

Eli Agol/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Dimitri Lewark/Nicholas Lewark (AM) 6-0, 6-2

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Xavi Wilson/Bryle Casarova (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Archbishop Murphy 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Monday, Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 118-46

At Lynnwood Pool

Individual events (top events):

200 yard freestyle:

1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:15.46

2. Alice Stedman (EW) 2:22.25

3. Sadie Ward (EW) 2:25.22

200 yard individual medley:

1. Rebecca Coates (L) 2:33.38

2. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 2:43.24

3. Lauren Tra (EW) 2:53.12

50 yard freestyle:

1. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 27.74

2. Caitlin Lee (L) 27.85

3. Sydney Bates (EW) 28.37

100 yard butterfly:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.37

2. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:05.00

3. Ainsley Reece (EW) 1:09.50

100 yard freestyle:

1. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:00.77

2. Adison Oliver (EW) 1:08.51

3. Grace Le (EW) 1:11.03

500 yard freestyle:

1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:57.00

2. Rebecca Coates (L) 6:10.30

3. Alice Stedman (EW) 6:34.24

100 yard backstroke:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.87

2. Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 1:29.21

3. Allyson Roseburg (EW) 1:35.32

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:16.81

2. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:20.31

3. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:23.84

Relay races (top finishers):

200 yard medley:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 1:58.92 (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Simone Bennett, Sydney Bates)

2. Lynnwood 2:13.62 (Shifa Hanchinamani, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Caitlin Lee)

3. Edmonds-Woodway 2:16.58 (Grace Le, Audrey Gibson, Kaitlyn Myers, Madison Morales-Tomas)

200 yard freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 1:50.75 (Maya Bergan, Simone Bennett, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates)

2. Edmonds-Woodway 2:02.59 (Olivia Penaluna, Lili Bernstein, Ainsley Reece, Adison Oliver)

3. Lynnwood 2:27.82 (Shifa Hanchinamani, Sophia Cordova, Nadya Loekito, Jocelyn Deuman)

400 yard freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 4:15.82 (Simone Bennett, Adison Oliver, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia)

2. Lynnwood 4:35.33 (Rebecca Coates, Sophia Cordova, Ofelia Matevosyan, Caitlin Lee)

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday September 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett; Tuesday September 17; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA

Cross Country

Everett, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest

Girls team scores:

1. Shorecrest 19

2. Mountlake Terrace 44

3. Everett 80

4. Monroe 113

Boys team scores:

1. Shorecrest 32

2. Mountlake Terrace 56

3. Everett 68

4. Monroe 74

Click below to see all individual results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/242697/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: The Mook XC Invite; Alderbook Golf Course in Tillamook, Oregon; Saturday, Sept. 21

— Compiled by Steve Willits