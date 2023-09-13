High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2023

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 9-0
Mountlake Terrace goals and assists:
Claire August: 2 goals and 1 assist
Dani Cortezzo: 2 goals and 1 assist
Ava Hunt: 1 goal and 2 assists
Natalie Cardin: 1 goal and 1 assist
Chloe Parker: 1 goal and 1 assist
Sadie Parker: 1 goal
Ally Mervin: 1 goal
Angela Gomez: 1 assist
Emmalynn Kuenning: 1 assist
Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout: Jordyn Stokes
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0-1, 2-1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals and assists:
Reilly Schindler: 3 goals and 1 assist
Vivi Adkins: 2 goals and 2 assists
Natalie Maxey: 1 goal
Kate Baldock: 1 assist
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeepers:
Meredith Eldridge and Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 2-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-0, 0-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 5-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 1-3; Monroe 1-2, 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-0, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood High School
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Marysville Getchell 0-2, 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-19, 25-12, 25-16
Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
Claryce Dantas: 9 digs
Alliyah Lopez: 16 assists
Maya Velasquez: 4 aces
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Anna Choi: 3 kills
Maya Faulkner: 3 kills
Shady Mayer: 3 kills
Haley Trinh: 5 digs
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cross Country
Lynnwood/Mariner/Snohomish at Lynnwood High School. 2.75 mile course
Boys Team Scores
1. Mariner 27
2. Snohomish 40
3. Lynnwood 63
Top Individual Finishers
1. Aaron Ton (M) 15:23
2. Aiden Patzer (M) 15:36
3. Kai Yoder (S) 15:39
4. Braden Kallstrom (S) 15:44
5. Sam Cooley (S) 16:11
Top Lynnwood finishers:
7. Richard Choy 16:48
9. Kale Solomon 16:54
12. Matias Andry 17:38
17. Noah Price 17:56
18. Ben Tran 18:04
24. Gavin Ellis 19:05
25. Nathan Doan 19:35
26. Caleb Kim 20:04
27. Leule Mekonnen 20:37
Girls Team Scores
1. Snohomish 19
2. Lynnwood 40
DNQ. Mariner
Top Individual finishers:
1. Paige Gerrard (S) 17:36
2. Brooklyn Gildersleeve-Stiles (S) 19:02
3. Xitlalli Salinas-Lopez (M) 19:09
4. Ashley Taylor (S) 19:46
5. Alice Tyler (L) 20:19
Other top Lynnwood finishers:
7. Brianna Woods 21:13
8. Addison Worthington 21:30
13. Cora Weeks 22:24
21. Abigail Nebiyou 24:15
23. Venus Hernandez 24:27
24. Ella Wright 24:27
27. Jadyn Josey 29:25
29. Fatima Garcia 33:08
Lynnwood next meet: South Whidbey 44th Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday Sept. 16, at South Whidbey High School
Girls Swimming
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
at Innis Arden Pool
No results reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool
Kamaik vs Meadowdale
at Lynnwood Pool
postponed
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; 2:45 p.m. Wednesday Sept., 20, at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway vs Mariner
at Kamiak High School
Postponed
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.