High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2022

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Isaac Lewis (EHS) 6-0, 6-0

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Wesley Mueller (EHS) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Leyton Brunni (EHS) 6-0, 6-1

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Thomas Lawrence (EHS) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Sam Lawless/Avery Thompson (EHS) 6-1, 6-2

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Silas Wells-Edwards/ Rue McGuire (EHS) 6-1, 6-4

Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Sam Nelson/Owen Brunni (EHS) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Drew Janson (GP) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-4, 6-4

Joe Pappas (GP) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-0, 6-0

Bradley Clark (GP) defeated Jacob McClellan (L) 6-1, 7-5

Nathan Olson (GP) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Bode Stevenson/Karsten Sweum (GP) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-0, 6-4

Connor Leuck/Ethan Dayton (GP) defeated Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) 6-4, 6-1

Kenneth Nget/Ryder Troupe (GP) defeated Brandon Tran/Lam Vu (L) 6-0, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday Sept., 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 2-0; Shorewood 0-1, 2-1

Lynnwood next match; vs Monroe; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Meadowdale next match; vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits