High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2022

Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Isaac Lewis (EHS) 6-0, 6-0
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Wesley Mueller (EHS) 6-0, 6-0
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Leyton Brunni (EHS) 6-0, 6-1
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Thomas Lawrence (EHS) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Sam Lawless/Avery Thompson (EHS) 6-1, 6-2
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Silas Wells-Edwards/ Rue McGuire (EHS) 6-1, 6-4
Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Sam Nelson/Owen Brunni (EHS) 6-0, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Drew Janson (GP) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-4, 6-4
Joe Pappas (GP) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-0, 6-0
Bradley Clark (GP) defeated Jacob McClellan (L) 6-1, 7-5
Nathan Olson (GP) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Bode Stevenson/Karsten Sweum (GP) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-0, 6-4
Connor Leuck/Ethan Dayton (GP) defeated Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) 6-4, 6-1
Kenneth Nget/Ryder Troupe (GP) defeated Brandon Tran/Lam Vu (L) 6-0, 6-4
Lynnwood next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday Sept., 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 2-0; Shorewood 0-1, 2-1
Lynnwood next match; vs Monroe; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2
Meadowdale next match; vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 14; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
