High school sports roundup for Sept. 11, 2023

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-1

25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Meadowdale individual stats:

Violet Dubois: 10 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Laiken Thoesen: 26 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs

Monroe individual stats:

Karisa Martin: 8 kills, 4 blocks

Sawyer Mahler: 10 kills

Shannara Peebles: 7 aces

Maddie Walker: 9 assists

Record (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 1-1

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-0

25-18, 25-14, 25-11

Lynnwood individual stats:

Paige Gessey: 12 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces

Sammy Holmer: 11 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces

Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces, 6 digs

Charlie Thomas: 34 assists, 2 aces

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 2-0; Shorewood 0-1, 2-1

Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

Boys Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 6-1

Singles:

Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Gabriel Bradley (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Terrance Johnson (MP) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-4, 6-7, 10-5

Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Clancey Flynn (MP) 6-3, 6-2

Cyrus McMillion (MT) defeated Hayden Beach (MP) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Mountlake Terrace won all three matches by forfeit

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Getchell; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 13, at Mountlake Terrace High School

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Drew Jansen (GP) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-4, 6-1

Kenneth (GP) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6

Nathan Olson (GP) defeated Michael Vo (L) 6-3, 6-2

Bode Stevenson (GP) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Tanner Johnson/Ethan Dayton (GP) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-0, 6-1Tyler Ahrens/Ryder Troupe (GP) defeated Diego Brown/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-2, 6-

T Methukulah/Parker Choquette (GP) defeated Cole Betancourt/Jason Davis (L) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

Records: Glacier Peak 1-1; Lynnwood 1-1

Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0

No results reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Marysville Getchell 0-3

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Snohomish; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 13

— Compiled by Steve Willits

