Thursday, September 11, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Volleyball

Sept. 10, 2025
Mavs outside hitter Ja’elle Jenkins wins the joust at the net during the Meadowdale-Sedro Woolley volleyball match at Meadowdale High School Sept. 10. (Photos by Scott Williams)
Meadowdale libero Andrea Rios digs out a Sedro-Woolley serve.
Lindsey Warner redirects in the middle for Meadowdale.
Sophomore setter with the back set to the right side.
The Mavs Mob was out in force for the team’s first home game of the season.
The Lady Mavericks celebrate a point in the match vs. Sedro-Woolley.
Violet DuBois, a senior outside hitter for Meadowdale, attempts a kill past Sedro-Wolley’s Kayla Camp.

Sedro Woolley defeated Meadowdale 3-2
11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8

Meadowdale top individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 16 kills
Violet DuBois: 13 kills
Andrea Rios: 19 digs
Rian Paris: 14 assists
Ariana Ree: 14 assists

Records: Sedro-Woolley 1-0; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next match: Gulls Nest Varsity Volleyball Tournament; Saturday September 13; 8:00 a.m. at Everett High School

Boys Tennis

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:
Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-3, 6-2
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Zane Weber (S) 6-4, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-2, 6-1
Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (S) 6-4, 1-6, 10-8

Doubles:
Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 7-5, 3-6, 10-8
Asher Martin/Keane Patterson (S) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1
Andrew Broweleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Simon Huynh/Kader Chor (L) 6-2, 6-4

Records: Shorecrest 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:
Otto Hultman-Alwaen (A) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Thomas Tsoukalas (A) 6-4, 6-1
Conor Bartlett (M) defeated Eli Hoover (A) 6-4, 6-4
Charles Ellwanger (A) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 3-0 (retired)

Doubles:
Jaxson Angel/Jay Rusko (A) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Moua (M) 6-0, 6-0
Kyler Powell/Kade Martin (A) defeated Kai Rowse (M) 6-2, 6-2
Max Caldwell/Axson Civico (A) defeated Henry Hagen/Riley Braith (M) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5)

Records: Arlington 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0

Singles:
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Liam Milstead (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Riley Boyd (S) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Ethan Dong (S) defeated Eli Agol (EW) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Doubles:
Eli Sheffield/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Will Spear/Joe Menanne (EW) 6-4, 6-3
Drew Johnson/Zack Binz (S) defeated Benny Huerta/Toshi Gilginis (EW) 6-0, 6-1
Reid Bley/Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Teo Mahoney/Loigan Rader (EW) 1-6, 6-2, (10-7)

Records: Shorewood 2-0: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 11; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Sultan – at Ballinger Park
No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington, Everett and Lynnwood; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at McCollum Park
Meadowdale next meet: Gear Up Northwest XC Preview; Saturday, Sept.13; 8 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Archbishop Murphy, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest – at McCollum Park
No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cascade, Glacier Peak and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 4 p.m. at Ballinger Park

