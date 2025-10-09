High school sports roundup for Oct. 8, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 3-6; Shorecrest 1-4, 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Ingraham; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-12, 26-24, 25-20
Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Ashley Fletcher: 9 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs
Blythe Decker: 8 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs
Layla Miller: 6 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks
Julia Navaluna: 4 aces, 9 digs
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-0, 9-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-2, 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cross Country
Cascade, Mariner and Meadowdale
4000 Meter course at Lynndale Park
Girls team scores:
1. Meadowdale 15
2. Mariner 50
3. Cascade DNQ
Top girls finishers:
1. Marley Maquilling (Meadowdale) 16:40
2. River Zanis (Meadowdale) 17:28
3. Riley Conover (Meadowdale) 17:50
4. Zoe Grant (Meadowdale) 18:17
5. Alyssa Calzadillas (Cascade) 18:25
6. Brenna Bardsley (Meadowdale) 18:33
7. Zarah Davis (Meadowdale) 19:31
8. Alice Fulmer (Meadowdale) 19:34
9. Bella Alvarez (Mariner) 19:55
10. Khloe Seipp (Cascade) 20:52
11. Mazzy Warner (Meadowdale) 20:53
12. Amely Belmont (Mariner) 20:53
13. Sofia Rodriguez Vazquez (Meadowdale) 21:08
14. Makda Zemenfes (Meadowdale) 22:28
15. Alexis Ng (Mariner) 22:34
Boys team scores:
1. Meadowdale 17
2. Mariner 47
3. Cascade 71
Top boys finishers:
1. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 13:17
2. Matthew Seyum (Meadowdale) 13:52
3. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Meadowdale) 13:53
4. Nolan Common (Meadowdale) 14:22
5. Romario Garcia (Mariner) 14:31
6. Fenix Coates (Mariner) 14:36
7. Andrew Erickson (Meadowdale) 14:40
8. Sebastian Gray (Cascade) 14:41
9. Sam Iliff (Meadowdale) 14:42
10. Quade DeBell (Meadowdale) 14:51
11. Luis Williams (Mariner) 14:59
12. Henrik Christopherson (Meadowdale) 15:37
13. Adrian Fernandes (Mariner) 15:56
14. Josiah Laksono (Mariner) 16:00
15. Eli Hooke (Meadowdale) 16:02
Meadowdale next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 11; 8:20 a.m. at Lakewood High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 5-2
Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Aiden Shipley (M) 6-0, 6-1
Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Miguel Malagon (M) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0
Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Isiah Kiehl (M) 6-1, 6-0
Lucas Hogle (M) defeated Keston Morton (EW) 7-6, 1-6, 1-0
Doubles:
Will Spear/Marcel Rickman (EW) defeated Christian Macfarland (M) 6-2, 6-0
Elias Funston/Ryan Pickens (M) defeated Logan Rader/Tao Mahoney (EW) 1-6, 7-6, 1-0
Abe Ho/Stas Agol (EW) defeated Mark Gochaver/Ryder Olson (M) 6-2, 6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 4-3
Singles:
Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 7-6, 6-2
Kevin Vesvarut (M) defeated Zane Weber (S) 6-2, 6-1
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Jayden Nguyen (M) 6-3, 6-1
Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (M) defeated Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) 6-1, 6-3
Tyson Castaneda/Edgar Zheng (M) defeated Noah Koehler/Asher Martin (S) 1-6, 6-1, 16-14
Tenzin Namgyal/Carlos Brown (M) defeated Micah Koehler/Davin Yoon (S) 7-5, 3-6, 10-7
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-0, 6-0
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-0
Drew Johnson (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-3
Ryan Rosenberg (S) defeated Kelvin Choy (L) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
Eli Sheffield/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Isamo Nakono/Mathew Vu (L) 6-3, 6-0
Kristian Hagemeier/Zack Binz (S) defeated Laikin Choy/Simon Hyunh (L) 6-2, 6-4
Alder Macky/Reid Bley (S) defeated Jacob Sueferling/Jayden He (L) 6-4, 7-5
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m.
