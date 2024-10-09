High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2024

Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Sawyer Hiatt: 15 kills and 11 digs
Addy Pontak: 32 digs
Chole Chan: 13 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0, 8-0; Lynnwood 2-2, 4-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Lia Brown: 11 kills
Emmy Alley: 27 assists and 1 block
Josie Davis: 8 kills
Campbell Meek: 4 kills
Sarah Simula: 3 kills and 1 block
Claire Dalan: 1 kill and 1 block
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-3, 3-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 3-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0
Singles winners:
Caleb Angeles 6-0, 6-1
Taylor Wyckoff 6-0, 6-0
Julien Tenisch 6-1, 6-0
Collin Frasher 6-0, 6-0
Doubles winners:
Nate Perez/Aaron Hurlbut 6-1, 6-1
Caleb Braithwaite/Lance Moua 6-0, 6-0
Josh Lee/Dylan Seals 6-0, 6-0
Records: Meadowdale 4-8; Marysville Pilchuck 0-11
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct.9; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0
Singles winners:
Owen Smith 6-1. 7-5, 6-2
Nicholas Barushka 6-4, 6-1
Brandon Vuong 6-3, 6-3
Charlie Schofield 6-7 (1-7), 7-5, 10-6
Doubles winners:
Stephen Valmayor/Jayden Nguyen 6-3, 6-3
Joshua Bozick/Edgar Zheng 7-6 (8-6), 6-1
Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard 6-4, 6-2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-9; Archbishop Murphy 0-10
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-3
Singles winners:
Indigo Vining (S) 7-5, 6-0
Ashton Johnson (S) 3-6, 7-6, 6-3
Victor Nguyen (L) 6-4, 6-2
Cole Betancourt (L) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles winners:
Luca Stacey/Miles Garbaccio (S) 6-2, 6-0
Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-1, 6-3
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) 7-5, 6-4
Records: Lynnwood 8-4; Shorecrest 6-5
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
Singles winners:
Steven Anderson (EW) 6-2, 6-3
Nalu Akiona (EW) 5-7, 6-3, 10-3
Zack Binz (S) 6-3, 6-1
Arno Banerjee (S) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3
Doubles winners:
Peter Kosten/Xander Gordon (S) 6-1, 6-1
Riley Boyd/Eli Boyd (S) 6-1, 6-1
Drew Johnson/Oliver Truong (S) 6-0, 6-3
Records: Shorewood 13-1; Edmonds-Woodway 10-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Monroe; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
