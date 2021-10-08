High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2021

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-2
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Veronica Gomez (2)
– Laura Rice
– Ally Villalobos
Mountlake Terrace assists:
– Natalie Cardin
– Laura Rice
Marysville Pilchuck goal scorers:
– Elizabeth Martinez
– Kaitlyn Olson
Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-9
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Arlington; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2
Lynnwood goal scorer:
– Maya Kembel (2)
– Paris Sharrett
Marysville Getchell goal scorer:
– Kenzie Thompson-Sheldon (2)
Records: Lynnwood 3-7-1; Marysville Getchell 2-7-1
Lynnwood next match; Stanwood; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Yocelin Espino
Records: Monroe 6-3-1; Meadowdale 3-7-1
Meadowdale next match; at Cascade; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Snohomish goal scorer:
– Sara Rodgers (3)
Snohomish assist:
– Lauran Pedley
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Marley Davis
Edmonds-Woodway assist:
– Deanna Montero Vega
Records: Snohomish 8-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-4-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Everett; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1
25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 5 kills, 15 assists and 6 aces
– Kayla Bentosino 14 digs
– Jessie Tong 6 kills
– Maya Faulkner 11 digs
– Lexi Drescher 5 digs
– Ellie Lombard 11 kills
– Isabelle Allred 7 kills and 7 blocks
– Haley Trinh 7 kills
Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
– Emily Hamre 21 assists and 9 digs
– Carly Scallan 6 kills, 6 aces and 6 digs
– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 6 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs
– Moneece Kendrick 4 aces and 20 digs
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-6; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Arlington; Monday Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-2
19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Ella Ray 8 kills, 2 blocks and 13 digs
– Eden Thoesen 30 assists and 13 digs
– Mia Johns 8 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks
Records: Meadowdale 6-4; Monroe 4-3
Meadowdale next league match; vs Cascade; Monday Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 7-3; Marysville Getchell 3-7
Lynnwood next league match; at Stanwood; Tuesday October 12; 7:00 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 6-1
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated JD Drake (SW) 6-2, 6-3
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Murray Falkin (SW) 6-2, 6-2
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated David Lin (SW) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Ben Borgida (SW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Ethan Farley/Tate Nelson (SW) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Julian Walston/Blake Gettmann (SW) defeated Cooper McCarthy /Tomas Mahoney (EW) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Connor Vana/Henry Sheffield (SW) 6-2, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday Oct. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace-Shorecrest
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cross Country
Meadowdale/Marysville Getchell/Shorecrest
Lynndale Park, Edmonds
4,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Meadowdale 26
Shorecrest 35
Marysville Getchell 68
Individual times:
- Payton Conover (MD) 16:25
- Rebecca Rhodes (S) 17:37
- Jordan Leith (MD) 17:40
- Annalisa Grant (MD) 17:41
- Ruby Pierce (S) 17:50
- Siana Grams (S) 17:51
- Marley Arnold (S) 17:55
- Lynn Le (MD) 17:58
- Avery Kleinsasser (MG) 18:02
- Helena Abiye (MD) 18:07
4,000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Meadowdale 22
Shorecrest 54
Marysville Getchell 55
Individual times:
- Deklund DeBell (MD) 13:27
- Simon Gezai (MD) 13:29
- George Fernandez (SC) 13:51
- John Patterson (MD) 13:56
- Winuka Kulatunge (MG) 14:12
- Brandon Emory (MG) 14:29
- TJ North (MD) 14:38
- Dillon Josafat (MD) 14:42
- Luke Smith (S) 14:53
- Jackson Marti (MD) 14:56
Meadowdale next race: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Lakewood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
