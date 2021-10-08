High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-2

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Veronica Gomez (2)

– Laura Rice

– Ally Villalobos

Mountlake Terrace assists:

– Natalie Cardin

– Laura Rice

Marysville Pilchuck goal scorers:

– Elizabeth Martinez

– Kaitlyn Olson

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Arlington; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2

Lynnwood goal scorer:

– Maya Kembel (2)

– Paris Sharrett

Marysville Getchell goal scorer:

– Kenzie Thompson-Sheldon (2)

Records: Lynnwood 3-7-1; Marysville Getchell 2-7-1

Lynnwood next match; Stanwood; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Yocelin Espino

Records: Monroe 6-3-1; Meadowdale 3-7-1

Meadowdale next match; at Cascade; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Snohomish goal scorer:

– Sara Rodgers (3)

Snohomish assist:

– Lauran Pedley

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Marley Davis

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

– Deanna Montero Vega

Records: Snohomish 8-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-4-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Everett; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1

25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 5 kills, 15 assists and 6 aces

– Kayla Bentosino 14 digs

– Jessie Tong 6 kills

– Maya Faulkner 11 digs

– Lexi Drescher 5 digs

– Ellie Lombard 11 kills

– Isabelle Allred 7 kills and 7 blocks

– Haley Trinh 7 kills

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

– Emily Hamre 21 assists and 9 digs

– Carly Scallan 6 kills, 6 aces and 6 digs

– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 6 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs

– Moneece Kendrick 4 aces and 20 digs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-6; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Arlington; Monday Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-2

19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Ella Ray 8 kills, 2 blocks and 13 digs

– Eden Thoesen 30 assists and 13 digs

– Mia Johns 8 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks

Records: Meadowdale 6-4; Monroe 4-3

Meadowdale next league match; vs Cascade; Monday Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 7-3; Marysville Getchell 3-7

Lynnwood next league match; at Stanwood; Tuesday October 12; 7:00 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 6-1

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated JD Drake (SW) 6-2, 6-3

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Murray Falkin (SW) 6-2, 6-2

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated David Lin (SW) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Ben Borgida (SW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Ethan Farley/Tate Nelson (SW) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Julian Walston/Blake Gettmann (SW) defeated Cooper McCarthy /Tomas Mahoney (EW) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Connor Vana/Henry Sheffield (SW) 6-2, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday Oct. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace-Shorecrest

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cross Country

Meadowdale/Marysville Getchell/Shorecrest

Lynndale Park, Edmonds

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Meadowdale 26

Shorecrest 35

Marysville Getchell 68

Individual times:

Payton Conover (MD) 16:25 Rebecca Rhodes (S) 17:37 Jordan Leith (MD) 17:40 Annalisa Grant (MD) 17:41 Ruby Pierce (S) 17:50 Siana Grams (S) 17:51 Marley Arnold (S) 17:55 Lynn Le (MD) 17:58 Avery Kleinsasser (MG) 18:02 Helena Abiye (MD) 18:07

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Meadowdale 22

Shorecrest 54

Marysville Getchell 55

Individual times:

Deklund DeBell (MD) 13:27 Simon Gezai (MD) 13:29 George Fernandez (SC) 13:51 John Patterson (MD) 13:56 Winuka Kulatunge (MG) 14:12 Brandon Emory (MG) 14:29 TJ North (MD) 14:38 Dillon Josafat (MD) 14:42 Luke Smith (S) 14:53 Jackson Marti (MD) 14:56

Meadowdale next race: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Lakewood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits