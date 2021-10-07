High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2021

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Cole Balen (AM) 6-3, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Sam Mulliken (AM) 6-2, 6-0
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Zach Cuda (AM) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Sean Balen/Patrick Kenny (AM) 6-4, 6-3
Cooper McCarthy/Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Andrew Davenport/Lochlan Shevlin (AM) 6-1, 6-0
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Josh Navula/Max Chhin (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:
Zaid Khan (SC) defeated Vlli Berisha (M) 6-4, 6-1
Calvin Rice (SC) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-4, 6-3
Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Owen Pierce (SC) 7-5, 6-2
Alex Lee (M) defeated Matthew Gardiner (SC) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:
Connor Wakefield/Indigo Vining (SC) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-2, 6-4
Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) defeated Spencer Berry/Sohum Vohra (SC) 6-0, 6-4
Jamie Jun/Lucas Robinson (M) 6-3, 6-4 defeated Parker Mina/Ronin Crawford 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:
David Lin (SW) defeated Alvin Le (L) 6-1, 6-1
Ben Borgida (SW) defeated Drew Kiner (L) 6-0, 6-2
Nathan Hagemeier (SW) defeated Luke Tyler (L) 6-0, 6-1
Ethan Farley (SW) defeated Matt Ruiz (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:
JD Drake/Murray Falkin (SW) defeated Tommy McMahon/Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-1
Julian Waisto/Blake Gettmann (SW) defeated Ethan Truong/Jace Latimer (L) 6-0, 6-0
Connor Vana/Jack Buma (SW) defeated Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) 6-2, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday Oct. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

Archbishop Murphy/Everett/Lynnwood/Stanwood
McCollum Park, Everett

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:
Stanwood 23
Lynnwood 44
Everett 64

Individual times:

  1. Leia Jones (S) 20:45
  2. Lael ten Hoopen (S) 21:13
  3. Rachel Elliott (L) 21:24
  4. Emma Larson (E) 21:39
  5. Kate Bladek (S) 21:59
  6. Mary Wilson (S) 22:22
  7. Donna Marie Harris (L) 22:30
  8. Kathryn Potter (L) 22:49
  9. Lindsey Khoury (S) 23:05
  10. Lauren Hruschka (S) 23:23

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Stanwood 33
Archbishop Murphy 57
Everett 58
Lynnwood 85

Individual times:

    1. Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 17:24
    2. J’Aiden Cranwell-Meneses (E) 17:33
    3. Ryker Belles (S) 18:01
    4. Paul Stamm (E) 18:04
    5. Owen Palmer (S) 18:12
    6. Alex Shepler (S) 18:43
    7. Solomon Perera (AM) 19:04
    8. Mac Martin (S) 19:11
    9. Kirk Shelton (AM) 19:23
    10. Blake Coleman (AM) 19:24

Lynnwood next race: Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Granite Falls, WA

Glacier Peak/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood
Hamlin Park, Shoreline

4000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:
Shorewood 26
Glacier Peak 42
Mountlake Terrace 58

Individual times:

      1. Rowan Casselman (S) 16:41
      2. Jolie Davison (MT) 17:34
      3. Kyla Johnson (S) 17:37
      4. Leah Degenhardt (S) 18:11
      5. Adisen Stratton (GP) 18:15
      6. Hannah Hader (GP) 18:21
      7. Allison Skoog (GP) 18:22
      8. Sawyer Whiting (S) 18:24
      9. Peyton Wirkkala (GP) 18:26
      10. Hanna Bruno (S) 18:41

4000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Glacier Peak 21
Shorewood 34
Mountlake Terrace 84

Individual times:

      1. Nicholas LeBar (GP) 13:41
      2. Levi Nichols (GP) 13:46
      3. Luke Gillingham (S) 13:59
      4. Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 14:11
      5. Joachim Jakuc (GP) 14:22
      6. Ian McArthur (S) 14:49
      7. Otto Erhart (S) 14:54
      8. Julian Larson (S) 14:54
      9. Otto Nicholson (GP) 14:54
      10. Finn DeLaChapelle (S) 14:56

Mountlake Terrace next race: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Lakewood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

