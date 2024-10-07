High school sports roundup for Oct. 5-6, 2024

Friday, Oct. 5

Football

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 28-7

No details reported

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 43-3

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-1; Meadowdale 1-3, 1-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 11; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-7

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 4-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 11; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Saturday, Oct. 6

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Hazen 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Viviana Adkins (assist, Jane Micelli) 5th minute

Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins) 10th minute

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Alice Everett

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3-0; Hazen 7-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cross Country

Twilight Invite

at Cedarcrest Golf Course

Close to 100 different schools participated including Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/237080/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett and Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynndale Park

Mountlake Terrace next meet: 4th Annual Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 12 at Granite Falls High School

HOKA 28th John Payne XC Invitational

at Chambers Creek Properties

Numerous schools including Meadowdale

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/235870/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynnwood Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits