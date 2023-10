High school sports roundup for Oct. 5, 2023

Girls Soccer

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 6-3-1, 6-4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-4-1, 5-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday October 10; 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 2-1 (overtime)

Mountlake Terrace goals: Claire August 2

Mountlake Terrace assists: Emmalynn Kuenning, Ava Hunt

Shorecrest goal: Cassie Chesnut

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-2-1, 7-3-1; Shorecrest 9-1, 10-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday October 10; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 5-1

Meadowdale goals: Rachel Reitz 3, Emmi Kuecker, Maddi Gibson

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-1, 5-5-1; Snohomish 5-3-2, 6-3-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday October 10; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 1-0

Cascade goal: Zoey Rhodes

Records (league and overall): 3-7, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-11

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday October 10; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 3-0

25-17, 25-11, 25-13

Lynnwood stats:

Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Sammy Holmer: 6 kills, 6 digs

Ady Morgan: 5 kills, 2 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 24 assists, 2 aces

Cascade stats:

Amara Williams: 5 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks

Kiana Volkmann: 10 digs, 1 ace

Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-0, 10-0; Cascade 1-7, 2-8

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday October 10; 7:00 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-2

16-25, 27-25, 25-5, 19-25, 15-11

Meadowdale stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 15 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Mia John: 10 kills, 1 block

Laiken Thoesen: 38 assists, 11 digs, 2 blocks

Sofia Brockmeyer: 19 digs

Jackie Tang: 11 digs, 1 block

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-2, 6-4; Shorecrest 6-2, 8-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Monday October 9; 7:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Juanita 3-0

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-4; Juanita 2-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday October 9; 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Swimming

Dual meet: Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 88-74; Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 118-49

Individual event winners

200 freestyle: Mikaela Reyes (M) 2:18.85

200 medley: Anna Bendiksen (S) 2:25.93

50 freestyle: Reyes (M) 28.62

100 butterfly: Hazel Anderson (S) 1:09.33

100 freestyle: Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:04.79

500 freestyle: Nina Anderson (M) 6:24.37

100 backstroke: Anderson (S) 1:12.35

100 breaststroke: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:17.75

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Shorecrest (Hazel Anderson, Walker Temme, Jaclyn Deiparine, Lauren Reeves) 2:11.34

200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, GiGi Garbaccio, Shaely Erickson, Anna Joseph) 2:01.31

400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Bendiksen, Quinn Whorley, Owan Fralick, Anderson) 4:05.59

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday October 10; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Meadowdale next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday October 10; 3:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-2

Singles:

Nathan Kim (C) defeated Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Nathan Perez (M) defeated Landon Herston (C) 3-6, 7-6, 7-5

Kyle Nong (M) defeated Jiang Yang (C) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Nik Shah (M) defeated Ethan Fausto (C) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 7-5, 6-2

Nick Blas/Ty Vanderpoel (M) defeated Jay Saefong/Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-1, 7-5

Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 0-6, 7-6, 11-9

Records: Meadowdale 4-5; Cascade 2-9

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Friday October 6; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3

Singles:

Cole Balen (AM) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-3, 6-3

Ethan Welter (AM) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-4, 6-0

Owen Russell (AM) defeated Diego Brown (L) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Dimitri Lewark (AM) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Doubles:

Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) defeated Lochlan Shevlin/Max Chnin (AM) 6-2, 6-4

Andrew Tran/Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Ethan Tong/Khaitam Huynh (AM) 6-2, 6-2

Jason Davis/Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Juno Choi/Nick Lewark (AM) 6-3, 7-5

Records: Lynnwood 5-5; Archbishop Murphy 3-6

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday October 6; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Arman Mkrtychev (EW) 6-2, 6-4

Zack Binz (S) defeated Thomas Mahoney (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Ben Brown (EW) defeated Peter Kosten (S) 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-6

Doubles:

Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) 6-4, 6-2

Sam Borgida/Drew Johnson (S) defeated John Marquart/Tim Park (EW) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

Henry Franey/Kristian Hegemeier (S) defeated Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) 6-3, 6-4

Records: Shorewood 10-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Friday October 6; 2:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits