Sunday, November 2, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Football

Friday, October 31

Sedro Wooley defeated Mountlake Terrace 28-7

Mountlake Terrace fullback Owen Boswell (22) follows the block of Bakr Khan (55) on Friday during the Hawks’ 28-7 loss at Sedro-Woolley. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Mountlake Terrace linebacker Mason Wilson (11) pursues Sedro-Woolley quarterback Cliff Tadema on Friday. Wilson eventually tackled Tadema for a loss on the play.
The rugged Sedro-Woolley defense, led by Tyler Holt (25) and Lachlan McCrea (10), led the Cubs to a 28-7 win over Mountlake Terrace on Friday, the Hawks’ first loss of the season.
Mountlake Terrace defensive backs Elyjan Meegan (4) and Aaron Hatfield (5) attempt to cut off Sedro-Woolley’s Tyler Holt (25) during a long reception Friday.
Mountlake Terrace quarterback Mason Wilson (11) executes a play-action pass Friday by faking to Hawks fullback Owen Boswell (22).
Sedro-Woolley’s Tyler Holt (25) makes a sure tackle Friday against Mountlake Terrace kickoff returner Aaron Hatfield (white jersey).
Mountlake Terrace quarterback Mason Wilson (11) looks to turn the corner Friday against Sedro-Woolley.

In a clash between the Wesco 3A North and Wesco 3A South champions, the Sedro Woolley Cubs improved to 9-0 on the season with a 28-7 win over the previously undefeated Mountlake Terrace Hawks.

Both teams have already qualified for postseason play and will find out who their opening-round opponents will be after a state seeding committee pairs opponents on Sunday, Nov. 2.

No stats were reported for this game.
Records: Sedro Woolley 9-0; Mountlake Terrace 8-1

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 39-14
Click here to read the story.

Records: Snohomish 3-6; Meadowdale 6-3

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 35-24
No details reported

Records: Jackson 3-6; Lynnwood 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Nov. 7; 7 p.m. at Quil Ceda Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 1

Football

Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 35-27
Click here to read the story.

Records: Ferndale 4-5; Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

Girls Soccer

3A District 1 Tournament – Opening Round (winners advance to semifinals, losers to the consolation bracket):

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway junior forward Isabella Dreitzler (14) battles with Ferndale freshman forward Nyla Kanda (15) during the Warriors-Golden Eagles post-season game Saturday, Nov. 1, at Edmonds District stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors’ senior defender Jane Miceli (9) keeps her eye on the ball on a run through the Golden Eagles defense.
E-W senior midfielder and captain Jane Hanson (8) shares hard contact with Golden Eagles junior defender Audrey Kallin (21) on the left side of the pitch.
Senior defender and captain Liliana Frank (6) toes the ball away from Golden Eagles freshman midfielder Mia Collins (19).
Junior forward Audrey Rothmier (19) sweeps the ball away from Golden Eagles senior defender Hannah Swan (14).
E-W junior midfielder Akiko Ikegami (4) and Golden Eagles freshman midfielder Mia Collins (19) skirmish near the sideline.
Sophomore forward Harper Funston (1) receives a pass at midfield for the Warriors.
E-W senior defender Alison Schell breaks up a run by Golden Eagles sophomore forward Tehgan Ambrose (8).
Freshman E-W goalkeeper Morgan Smith (0) makes a scoop save with a little blocking help from senior defender and captain Liliana Frank (6).
Warriors junior defender Haylie Kuehn (3) puts a stop on Golden Eagles freshman midfielder Hannah Huynh (17) in the last minutes of the game.

Abby Peterson and Audrey Rothmier each scored a goal while goalkeeper Morgan Smith recorded a shutout as the fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles 2-0. The Warriors will next play top-seeded Snohomish in a semifinal doubleheader at Shoreline Stadium Tuesday, Nove. 4 at 8 p.m. The other semifinal game will also be played on Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium, matching sixth-seeded Shorewood and seventh-seeded Oak Harbor, who will play at 6 p.m.

Ferndale will move on to the consolation bracket and try to keep their season alive when they host Meadowdale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-3-3; Ferndale 10-5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Nov. 4; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 1-0

The top-seeded Snohomish Panthers advanced to the District semifinals with a shutout win at home against the eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks. Snohomish will play fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. Meadowdale will travel north, where fifth-seeded Ferndale will host them in a consolation-bracket elimination game Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Cross Country

3A District 1 Championships
5000 meter course at Lakewood High School

Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 41
2. Shorewood 71
3. Stanwood 90
4. Edmonds-Woodway 140
5. Mountlake Terrace 165
6. Oak Harbor 181
7. Meadowdale 195
8. Snohomish 214
9. Marysville-Getchell 224
10. Everett 255
11. Mount Vernon 255
12. Sedro-Woolley 297
13. Lynnwood 315
14. Ferndale 428

Girls top individual finishers:
1. Alex Urquhart, Shorecrest 19:02
2. Addison Phillips, Shorecrest 19:20
3. Brooke Berry, Stanwood 19:22
4. Aliana Coburn, Stanwood 19:30
5. Harper Birgfeld, Shorecrest 19:37
6. Violet Koslowsky, Shorewood 19:38
7. Adele Wood, Oak Harbor 19:38
8. Olivia Decker, Shorewood 19:48
9. Kenna Zwak, Oak Harbor 20:05
10. Mary Andelin, Stanwood 20:06
11. River Zanis, Meadowdale 20:07
12. Riley Welch, Shorecrest 20:08
13. Lucy Eichelberger, Shorewood 20:10
14. Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 20:12
15. Ella Weyhrauch, Monroe 20:14
16. Charley Weitkamp, Lynnwood 20:19
17. Mia Checketts, Mount Vernon 20:21
18. Rudy Kohler, Mountlake Terrace 20:23
19. Ashley Taylor, Snohomish 20:28
20. Olivia Marc, Marysville-Getchell 20:31
21. Cleo Dalasta, Shorewood 20:31
22. Rosalie Campbell, Shorecrest 20:39
23. Ravenna Tysland, Edmonds-Woodway 20:40
24. Avery Cortes, Marysville-Getchell 20:41
25. Maya Mirabueno, Shorewood 20:41
26. Annika Crow, Shorewood 20:42
27. Marley Marquilling, Meadowdale 20:44
28. Sadie Renick, Mountlake Terrace 20:45
29. Scout Lynass, Shorecrest 20:45
30. Taylor Gaschk, Edmonds-Woodway 20:47

Boys Team Scores:
1. Shorewood 36
2. Edmonds-Woodway 78
3. Stanwood 112
4. Mountlake Terrace 132
5. Shorecrest 153
6. Meadowdale 183
7. Everett 184
8. Sedro-Woolley 228
9. Snohomish 237
10. Mount Vernon 253
11. Marysville-Getchell 305
12. Oak Harbor 313
13. Monroe 325
14. Lynnwood 333
15. Ferndale 451

Boys top individual finishers:
1. Max Billett, Shorewood 15:47
2. Elijah Graves, Shorewood 15:52
3. Ethan Urquhart, Shorecrest 15:57
4. Isaiah Schuelke, Shorewood 16:03
5. Reilly Brookhart, Mountlake Terrace 16:13
6. Ryan Khoury, Stanwood 16:14
7. Seth Wood, Monroe 16:24
8. Mason Kempf, Edmonds-Woodway 16:25
9. Harrison Miller, Edmonds-Woodway 16:25
10. Landon Smith, Meadowdale 16:28
11. Casey Westerfield, Stanwood 16:31
12. Tommy Brennan, Edmonds-Woodway 16:35
13. Isaac Johnson, Sedro Woolley 16:38
14. Brayden Yee, Shorewood 16:38
15. Tristan Crittenden, Shorewood 16:42
16. Jackson Fears, Mountlake Terrace 16:43
17. Josiah Pratt, Everett 16:43
18. Aiden Witt, Shorewood 16:45
19. Samuel Schreiner, Everett 16:46
20. Sam Cooley, Snohomish 16:46
21. Luca Hooks, Edmonds-Woodway 16:48
22. Matthew Seyum, Meadowdale 16:49
23. Joshua Dawson, Lynnwood 16:54
24. Jadon Cairus, Stanwood 16:56
25. Austin McCroan, Monroe 16:58
26. Zain Pour, Shorecrest 17:01
27. Jackson Castaneda, Mountlake Terrace 17:01
28. Sam Fountain, Edmonds-Woodway 17:02
29. Sammy Riquelme, Mount Vernon 17:02
30. Will Thompson, Edmonds-Woodway 17:03

Next meet: State Championships; Saturday, Nov.

8 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco

